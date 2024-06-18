Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When the college basketball season tips off in the fall, it seems likely that Dick Vitale will be cleared to get back behind the microphone.

Nearly one year after being diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, Vitale appears ready to entertain college basketball fans again next season. Last December, Vitale announced he was cancer-free after receiving six weeks of radiation treatment, and earlier this year the 85-year-old broadcaster underwent a four-hour vocal cord surgery to help strengthen his voice.

After enduring the various treatments to eliminate cancer and strengthen his voice, Vitale shared a video this week where his doctor, Dr. Steven Zeitels said the broadcaster should be able to work for ESPN this fall.

Just completed having a scope of my vocal cords by Dr Zeitels in Boston. He shares his findings . pic.twitter.com/MDh0ligfbu — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 17, 2024



“The surgery that you had recently to reconstruct your vocal cords went beautifully,” Dr. Zeitels said to the camera and Vitale. “I’m very optimistic in the fall, it’s encouraging that you can get back to work here. I see absolutely no evidence of the cancer whatsoever. So, I think this is a terrific visit and I’m really optimistic that the future is really bright for what you want to do, returning to the court.”

Dr. Zeitels reiterated that it was important for Vitale to still use his voice in moderation and make a gradual return to broadcasting. Vitale might not be able to yell “Awesome, Baby!” on repeat today, but luckily, his voice still has time to get stronger before the 2024-25 college basketball season begins in October.

After being treated for melanoma and lymphoma in recent years prior to his vocal cord cancer diagnosis last summer, every sports fan is rooting to see and hear Vitale healthy and back on ESPN this fall for a full college basketball season.

[Dick Vitale]