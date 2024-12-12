Dick Vitale Credit: The Topeka Capital-Journal
By Drew Lerner on

The sports world breathed a collective sigh of relief on Thursday.

Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced that he is cancer-free after his PET scan came back clean.

“Santa Claus came early,” Dickie V said in a social media post sharing the good news. “Dr. Rick Brown called and said that my PET scan at 7 a.m. came back CLEAN OF CANCER! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your [prayers]. Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”

Vitale gave his social media followers a complete play-by-play of the medical proceedings throughout the day, starting with bloodwork before the scan.

Then, he updated followers that the scan was finished and it was “now WAITING time!”

Vitale has been exceedingly transparent with his cancer battle. Just last week he shared that December 12th would be a big day, as that was when he’d receive his PET scan. The longtime voice of college basketball on ESPN has faced numerous health-related issues in recent years including lymphoma, melanoma, vocal cord dysplasia, and vocal cord cancer.

But that hasn’t stopped Dickie V from fighting to return to his courtside microphone. In July, Vitale told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “Obviously, I would love to be able to sit at courtside and do what I love: talk about what is happening in college basketball.”

Dickie V got one step closer to making that goal a reality on Thursday.

