Credit: The Topeka Capital-Journal

The sports world breathed a collective sigh of relief on Thursday.

Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced that he is cancer-free after his PET scan came back clean.

“Santa Claus came early,” Dickie V said in a social media post sharing the good news. “Dr. Rick Brown called and said that my PET scan at 7 a.m. came back CLEAN OF CANCER! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your [prayers]. Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”

SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER ! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your 🙏🙏🙏Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship! @TheMontagGroup @jksports @TheVCEO @ESPNPR @ @WSB_Speakers pic.twitter.com/XGa1bJ8pzu — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 12, 2024

Vitale gave his social media followers a complete play-by-play of the medical proceedings throughout the day, starting with bloodwork before the scan.

This is my big game – yes it is “PET SCAN”day – starting now with getting ready for bloodwork prior to the scan – just want to say to ALL of you that have gone out of your way to send 🙏🙏🙏 & special messages I 🧡🧡🧡all of YOU & THANKS so so much ! @TheVFoundation @jksports… pic.twitter.com/E4aXBwCuPd — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 12, 2024

My process for the PET SCAN has started with – bloodwork-real stress starts after I’m finished at about 10 AM waiting for the call from the oncologist (cancer patients know the feeling) – I actually feel terrific & no matter what I will ALWAYS-THINK POSITIVE & HAVE FAITH ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/U3H4DmWNhL — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 12, 2024

Then, he updated followers that the scan was finished and it was “now WAITING time!”

Vitale has been exceedingly transparent with his cancer battle. Just last week he shared that December 12th would be a big day, as that was when he’d receive his PET scan. The longtime voice of college basketball on ESPN has faced numerous health-related issues in recent years including lymphoma, melanoma, vocal cord dysplasia, and vocal cord cancer.

But that hasn’t stopped Dickie V from fighting to return to his courtside microphone. In July, Vitale told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “Obviously, I would love to be able to sit at courtside and do what I love: talk about what is happening in college basketball.”

Dickie V got one step closer to making that goal a reality on Thursday.

[X/@DickieV]