The sports world breathed a collective sigh of relief on Thursday.
Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced that he is cancer-free after his PET scan came back clean.
“Santa Claus came early,” Dickie V said in a social media post sharing the good news. “Dr. Rick Brown called and said that my PET scan at 7 a.m. came back CLEAN OF CANCER! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your [prayers]. Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”
SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER ! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your 🙏🙏🙏Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship! @TheMontagGroup @jksports @TheVCEO @ESPNPR @ @WSB_Speakers pic.twitter.com/XGa1bJ8pzu
Vitale gave his social media followers a complete play-by-play of the medical proceedings throughout the day, starting with bloodwork before the scan.
This is my big game – yes it is “PET SCAN”day – starting now with getting ready for bloodwork prior to the scan – just want to say to ALL of you that have gone out of your way to send 🙏🙏🙏 & special messages I 🧡🧡🧡all of YOU & THANKS so so much ! @TheVFoundation @jksports… pic.twitter.com/E4aXBwCuPd
My process for the PET SCAN has started with – bloodwork-real stress starts after I’m finished at about 10 AM waiting for the call from the oncologist (cancer patients know the feeling) – I actually feel terrific & no matter what I will ALWAYS-THINK POSITIVE & HAVE FAITH ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/U3H4DmWNhL
Then, he updated followers that the scan was finished and it was “now WAITING time!”
Finished SCAN – now WAITING Time! @TheVFoundation @TheVCEO @jksports pic.twitter.com/BD4zqZq6cv
Vitale has been exceedingly transparent with his cancer battle. Just last week he shared that December 12th would be a big day, as that was when he’d receive his PET scan. The longtime voice of college basketball on ESPN has faced numerous health-related issues in recent years including lymphoma, melanoma, vocal cord dysplasia, and vocal cord cancer.
But that hasn’t stopped Dickie V from fighting to return to his courtside microphone. In July, Vitale told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “Obviously, I would love to be able to sit at courtside and do what I love: talk about what is happening in college basketball.”
Dickie V got one step closer to making that goal a reality on Thursday.
