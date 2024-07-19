Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At 85 years old, Dick Vitale is preparing for his fourth battle against cancer.

His plans to return to the broadcast booth were recently derailed when a biopsy revealed cancer in his lymph nodes. The legendary announcer underwent surgery to remove the cancerous lymph node earlier this month and is now awaiting test results to determine if the cancer has spread.

Once Vitale has fully recovered from the surgery, he will undergo six weeks of radiation therapy.

In a recent interview with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Dickie V was asked by Doug Fernandes about his concerns over returning to broadcasting. Fernandes inquired if Vitale had received any information from doctors regarding the potential restoration of his voice.

Vitale’s voice has been noticeably weaker since his surgery, prompting him to communicate via text for this Q&A with the Herald-Tribune.

“Obviously, I would love to be able to sit at courtside and do what I love: talk about what is happening in college basketball,” he said. “At this moment, I am simply focusing on what I am currently dealing with and that is to follow the advice of my medical team and become cancer-free at the conclusion of my six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I went through the radiation on my vocal cords and it was successful in wiping the cancer out. I was able to deal with the side effects at that time and I hope I can again.”

Vitale publicly stated his desire to return to college basketball broadcasts next fall after not calling a game in nearly two years as recently as June.

Here’s hoping his upcoming pathology results help keep those plans on track.

[Sarasota Herald-Tribune]