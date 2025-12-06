Dec 2, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1) brings the ball up court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Men’s

Big 5 Classic

Tripleheader, Xfinity Mobile Center, Philadelphia, PA

Drexel vs. La Salle — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Temple — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Penn vs. Villanova — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jerry Colangelo Classic

Doubleheader, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Grand Canyon vs. Oklahoma State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

noon

Southern Mississippi at Miami (FL) — ACC Network

Iowa State at Purdue — CBS

Virginia vs. Dayton (at Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC) — ESPN2

Duke at Michigan State — Fox/Fox One

Idaho at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network

URI at Providence — truTV/HBO Max

Monmouth at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra

New Haven at Boston College — ACC Network Extra

Maryland-Baltimore County at Bucknell — ESPN+

12:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond — USA Network

1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Carolina State — The CW

Bowie State at Howard — ESPN+

Maine at Miami (OH) — ESPN+

Utah Valley at Bowling Green — ESPN+

2 p.m.



Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Marquette at Wisconsin — FS1/Fox One

Boise State at Butler — truTV/HBO Max

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop — ESPN+

Coppin State at Liberty — ESPN+

Delaware at Delaware State — ESPN+

Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State — ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+

Hannibal-Lagrange at Western Illinois — ESPN+

Harvard at Furman — ESPN+

Holy Cross at Fordham — ESPN+

Jacksonville at Florida International — ESPN+

Long Island University at Lehigh — ESPN+

Maryland-Eastern Shore at American — ESPN+

Morehead State at Presbyterian — ESPN+

Norfolk State at James Madison — ESPN+

Northern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo — ESPN+

St. John Fisher at Colgate — ESPN+

Stony Brook at Duquesne — ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at West Georgia — ESPN+

Western Carolina at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+

Western Michigan at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+

Youngstown State at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+

Stetson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus

2:15 p.m.

Louisville vs. Indiana (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN) — CBS

2:30 p.m.

Princeton at Loyola Chicago — USA Network

3 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra

Bellarmine at Murray State — ESPN+

Calumet St. Joseph’s at Valparaiso — ESPN+

Georgia State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+

Missouri State at Tulsa — ESPN+

Toledo at Oakland — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Seton Hall at Kansas State — ESPNU

Maryland at Iowa — FS1/Fox One

Dartmouth at Wyoming — Mountain West Network

Le Moyne at Binghamton — SNY/ESPN+

Akron at Tulane — ESPN+

Elon at Wofford — ESPN+

Evansville at Western Kentucky — ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Nicholls — ESPN+

IU East at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

Longwood at Morgan State — ESPN+

Marshall at Ohio — ESPN+

New Mexico State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central — ESPN+

North Carolina-Greensboro at East Carolina — ESPN+

North Carolina-Wilmington at Louisiana — ESPN+

Roberts Wesleyan at Kent State — ESPN+

UMass-Lowell at UMass — ESPN+

Fresno State vs. Arkansas (at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR) — SEC Network Plus

Champion Christian at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

4:30 p.m.

Baylor at Memphis — CBS

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Chattannoga — Nexstar/ESPN+

LaGrange at Troy — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network

Pacific at Cal — ACC Network Extra

Elms at Brown — ESPN+

Missouri-Kansas City at Eastern Washington — ESPN+

Nebraska-Omaha at Portland State — ESPN+

Southern Utah at Oregon State — ESPN+

Vermont at Pepperdine — ESPN+

5:30 p.m.

Albany at Columbia — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest

ACC vs. Big XII, Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV

Wake Forest vs. West Virginia — EPN2

Washington at USC — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Oregon at UCLA — NBCSN/Peacock

Denver at Idaho State — ESPN+

Houston Christian at New Orleans — ESPN+

William & Mary at George Washington — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire — ESPN+

Cal-Riverside at Cal Poly — ESPN+

California Baptist at Utah — ESPN+

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas Southern — YouTube

8 p.m.

Houston Hoops Showdown

ACC vs. Big XII, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Florida State vs. Houston — Peacock

Music City Madness

Big Ten vs. SEC, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Illinois vs. Tennessee — ESPN

Montana State at Oral Roberts — GEB America/Summit League Network

Montana at North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network

Mississippi vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — NBCSN/Peacock

Northern Arizona at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ Xtra/Summit League Network

Chicago State at Illinois State — ESPN+

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+

Wichita State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+

9 p.m.

Santa Clara at New Mexico — Mountain West Network/Ryz Sports Network

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at DePaul — truTV/HBO Max

Arkansas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+

Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN+

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+

10 p.m.

Auburn at Arizona — ESPN

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-irvine — ESPN+

midnight

Cal State-Fullerton at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/EPSN+

Women’s

noon

Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Cleveland State at Oakland — ESPN+

1 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State — B1G+

Brown at George Washington — ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Wofford — ESPN+

Kent State at Marshall — ESPN+

Murray State at Austin Peay — ESPN+

Quinnipiac at Cornell — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Buffalo at Binghamton — ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville — ESPN+

Maryland-Baltimore County at Morgan State — ESPN+

North Dakota State at Weber State — ESPN+

North Florida at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+

Northern Iowa at Toledo — ESPN+

Princeton at Belmont — ESPN+

Sacred Heart at Coppin State — ESPN+

Texas-El Paso at TCU — ESPN+

UMass at Army — ESPN+

Wagner at Columbia — ESPN+

Yale at Rider — ESPN+

Fordham at Hofstra — FloSports

3 p.m.

California Baptist at Boise State — Mountain West Network

Air Force at Utah Valley — ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+

Tennessee-Martin at Arkansas State — ESPN+

Texas Southern at North Texas — ESPN+

UNLV at Rice — ESPN+

3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at East Texas A&M — ESPN+

Mercer at Jacksonville State — ESPN+

4 p.m.



Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+

Hawai’i at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+

New Mexico State at Utah Tech — ESPN+

Simpson at Santa Clara — ESPN+

South Dakota State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+

Southern Indiana at East Tennessee State — ESPN+

St. Thomas at Montana — ESPN+

4:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+

San Francisco at Arizona State — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+

5:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona State — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers — FS1/Fox One

7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+

8 p.m.

BYU at Portland — ESPN+

North Dakota at Montana State — ESPN+

9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Gonzaga — ESPN+

Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+

Texas State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+