All Times Eastern
Men’s
Big 5 Classic
Tripleheader, Xfinity Mobile Center, Philadelphia, PA
Drexel vs. La Salle — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Temple — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Penn vs. Villanova — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Jerry Colangelo Classic
Doubleheader, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
Grand Canyon vs. Oklahoma State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Oklahoma — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
noon
Southern Mississippi at Miami (FL) — ACC Network
Iowa State at Purdue — CBS
Virginia vs. Dayton (at Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC) — ESPN2
Duke at Michigan State — Fox/Fox One
Idaho at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network
URI at Providence — truTV/HBO Max
Monmouth at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra
New Haven at Boston College — ACC Network Extra
Maryland-Baltimore County at Bucknell — ESPN+
12:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond — USA Network
1 p.m.
North Carolina-Asheville at North Carolina State — The CW
Bowie State at Howard — ESPN+
Maine at Miami (OH) — ESPN+
Utah Valley at Bowling Green — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Marquette at Wisconsin — FS1/Fox One
Boise State at Butler — truTV/HBO Max
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop — ESPN+
Coppin State at Liberty — ESPN+
Delaware at Delaware State — ESPN+
Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State — ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+
Hannibal-Lagrange at Western Illinois — ESPN+
Harvard at Furman — ESPN+
Holy Cross at Fordham — ESPN+
Jacksonville at Florida International — ESPN+
Long Island University at Lehigh — ESPN+
Maryland-Eastern Shore at American — ESPN+
Morehead State at Presbyterian — ESPN+
Norfolk State at James Madison — ESPN+
Northern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo — ESPN+
St. John Fisher at Colgate — ESPN+
Stony Brook at Duquesne — ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at West Georgia — ESPN+
Western Carolina at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+
Western Michigan at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+
Youngstown State at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+
Stetson at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus
2:15 p.m.
Louisville vs. Indiana (at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN) — CBS
2:30 p.m.
Princeton at Loyola Chicago — USA Network
3 p.m.
George Mason at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra
Bellarmine at Murray State — ESPN+
Calumet St. Joseph’s at Valparaiso — ESPN+
Georgia State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+
Missouri State at Tulsa — ESPN+
Toledo at Oakland — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Seton Hall at Kansas State — ESPNU
Maryland at Iowa — FS1/Fox One
Dartmouth at Wyoming — Mountain West Network
Le Moyne at Binghamton — SNY/ESPN+
Akron at Tulane — ESPN+
Elon at Wofford — ESPN+
Evansville at Western Kentucky — ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Nicholls — ESPN+
IU East at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
Longwood at Morgan State — ESPN+
Marshall at Ohio — ESPN+
New Mexico State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central — ESPN+
North Carolina-Greensboro at East Carolina — ESPN+
North Carolina-Wilmington at Louisiana — ESPN+
Roberts Wesleyan at Kent State — ESPN+
UMass-Lowell at UMass — ESPN+
Fresno State vs. Arkansas (at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR) — SEC Network Plus
Champion Christian at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV
4:30 p.m.
Baylor at Memphis — CBS
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Chattannoga — Nexstar/ESPN+
LaGrange at Troy — ESPN+
5 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network
Pacific at Cal — ACC Network Extra
Elms at Brown — ESPN+
Missouri-Kansas City at Eastern Washington — ESPN+
Nebraska-Omaha at Portland State — ESPN+
Southern Utah at Oregon State — ESPN+
Vermont at Pepperdine — ESPN+
5:30 p.m.
Albany at Columbia — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest
ACC vs. Big XII, Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV
Wake Forest vs. West Virginia — EPN2
Washington at USC — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Oregon at UCLA — NBCSN/Peacock
Denver at Idaho State — ESPN+
Houston Christian at New Orleans — ESPN+
William & Mary at George Washington — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Boston University at New Hampshire — ESPN+
Cal-Riverside at Cal Poly — ESPN+
California Baptist at Utah — ESPN+
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston at Texas Southern — YouTube
8 p.m.
Houston Hoops Showdown
ACC vs. Big XII, Toyota Center, Houston, TX
Florida State vs. Houston — Peacock
Music City Madness
Big Ten vs. SEC, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Illinois vs. Tennessee — ESPN
Montana State at Oral Roberts — GEB America/Summit League Network
Montana at North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network
Mississippi vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — NBCSN/Peacock
Northern Arizona at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ Xtra/Summit League Network
Chicago State at Illinois State — ESPN+
Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+
Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+
Wichita State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+
9 p.m.
Santa Clara at New Mexico — Mountain West Network/Ryz Sports Network
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at DePaul — truTV/HBO Max
Arkansas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+
Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN+
Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+
10 p.m.
Auburn at Arizona — ESPN
Cal State-Northridge at Cal-irvine — ESPN+
midnight
Cal State-Fullerton at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/EPSN+
Women’s
noon
Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Cleveland State at Oakland — ESPN+
1 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State — B1G+
Brown at George Washington — ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Wofford — ESPN+
Kent State at Marshall — ESPN+
Murray State at Austin Peay — ESPN+
Quinnipiac at Cornell — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Buffalo at Binghamton — ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville — ESPN+
Maryland-Baltimore County at Morgan State — ESPN+
North Dakota State at Weber State — ESPN+
North Florida at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+
Northern Iowa at Toledo — ESPN+
Princeton at Belmont — ESPN+
Sacred Heart at Coppin State — ESPN+
Texas-El Paso at TCU — ESPN+
UMass at Army — ESPN+
Wagner at Columbia — ESPN+
Yale at Rider — ESPN+
Fordham at Hofstra — FloSports
3 p.m.
California Baptist at Boise State — Mountain West Network
Air Force at Utah Valley — ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+
Tennessee-Martin at Arkansas State — ESPN+
Texas Southern at North Texas — ESPN+
UNLV at Rice — ESPN+
3:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
Mercer at Jacksonville State — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+
Hawai’i at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+
New Mexico State at Utah Tech — ESPN+
Simpson at Santa Clara — ESPN+
South Dakota State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+
Southern Indiana at East Tennessee State — ESPN+
St. Thomas at Montana — ESPN+
4:30 p.m.
North Carolina-Greensboro at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+
San Francisco at Arizona State — ESPN+
5 p.m.
Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+
5:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona State — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers — FS1/Fox One
7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+
8 p.m.
BYU at Portland — ESPN+
North Dakota at Montana State — ESPN+
9 p.m.
Cal-Davis at Gonzaga — ESPN+
Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+
Texas State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+
