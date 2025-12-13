All Times Eastern
Men’s
Bedlam Basketball
Men’s, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — Fox/Fox One, 1 p.m.
C.M. Newton Classic
SEC vs. Big XII, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL
Alabama vs. Arizona — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland Hoops Showdown
Doubleheader, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH
Ohio vs. St. Bonaventure — passthaballlive.com, 5 p.m.
Ohio State vs. West Virginia — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Compete 4 Cause Classic
Men’s, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
LSU vs. SMU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Doubleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Cincinnati vs. Georgia — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
Auburn vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 4:30 p.m.
Jack Jones Classic
Quadruple header, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV
Murray State vs. Akron — Baller TV, 4 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Santa Clara — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.
Tennessee State vs. UNLV — Baller TV, 9:30 p.m.
Tulane vs. Cal-San Diego — Baller TV, midnight
Orange Bowl Classic
Doubleheader, Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
Florida State vs. UMass — ACC Network/ESPN Unliimted, noon
Florida vs. George Washington — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.
Salt Lake Showcase
Big XII vs. SEC, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Utah vs. Mississippi State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.
Seattle Hoops Showdown
B1G vs. West Coast Conference, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
UClA vs. Gonzaga — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 11:30 p.m.
The Battle for the Real HU
HBCU, CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.
Howard vs. Hampton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
noon
Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX) — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
DePaul at Wichita State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
Central Michigan at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports
Iona vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Louisiana-Monroe at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra
12:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason — USA Network
Albany at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+
1 p.m.
Cal State-Northridge at Delaware — ESPN+
Toledo at Robert Morris — ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Elon — FloSports
2 p.m.
Evansville at Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited
Jackson State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network
North Dakota State at Drake — MC22 (Mediacom)/ESPN+
Western Illinois at North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network
Marquette at Purdue — NBCSN/Peacock
Boston University at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina — The CW
Providence at Butler — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Manhattan at Fordham — YES/ESPN+
Canisius at Maine — ESPN+
Jacksonville State at Georgia State — ESPN+
Mercyhurst at Davidson — ESPN+
Northern Kentucky at Bellarmine — ESPN+
Sacred Heart at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+
St. Thomas at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+
UMass-Lowell at Quinnipiac — ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at South Dakota — Summit League Network
2:30 p.m.
Saint Peter’s at Georgetown — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Kansas State at Creighton — Fox/Fox One
Mercer at Clemson — ACC Network Extra
Arkansas State at Rice — ESPN+
Delaware State at Longwood — ESPN+
Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
New Orleans at Houston — ESPN+
North Carolina-Wilmington at Valparaiso — ESPN+
Southern Mississippi vs. Mississippi (at Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS) — SEC Network Plus
4 p.m.
Hofstra at Syracuse — ACC Network
Cal State-Fullerton at Denver — Altitude/Summit League Network
Cal-Davis at Oregon — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Memphis at Louisville — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
Nebraska at Illinois — NBCSN/Peacock
La Salle at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network
Central Connecticut State at Binghamton — SNY/ESPN+
Bethel at Tennessee State — ESPN+
Illinois-Chicago at Beltmont — ESPN+
Texas-San Antonio at Colorado — ESPN+
4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Villanova — truTV/HBO Max
Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian — ESPN+
5 p.m.
Northwestern State at Cal — ACC Network Extra
George Fox at Portland State — ESPN+
Montana State at Oregon State — ESPN+
Warner Pacific at Seattle — ESPN+
Arkansas Baptist at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV
5:30 p.m.
Kansas at North Carolina — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
6 p.m.
Southern Utah at Washington — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Marist at Bryant — ESPN+
Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+
Northern Arizona at San Diego — ESPN+
Oakland at Northern Iowa — ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Richmond — ESPN+
6:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited
Bob Jones at Winthrop — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Stanford at San José State — CBS Sports Network
North Florida at Dayton — WHIO 7.2/ESPN+
Georgia Southern at West Georgia — ESPN+
Simpson at Pacific — ESPN+
Wright State at Marshall — ESPN+
The Citadel at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus
7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Kentucky — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
8 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/ESPN+
Michigan at Maryland — Fox/Fox One
Rutgers at Seton Hall — FS1/Fox One
Ecclesia at Oral Roberts — GEB America/Summit League Network
Coastal Carolina at Grand Canyon — KTVK/Mountain West Network
9 p.m.
Cal-Riverside at BYU — ESPN+
Justice at Utah Tech — ESPN+
9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+
10 p.m.
Duquesne at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network
midnight
Texas-El Paso at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+
Women’s
Bedlam Basketball
Women’s, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Compete 4 Cause Classic
Women’s, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
noon
Akron at Michigan — B1G+
Delaware State at Georgetown — ESPN+
Hampton at Howard — ESPN+
1 p.m.
Auburn at Seton Hall — ESPN+
Stonehill at Providence — ESPN+
Coppin State at William & Mary — FloSports
Wofford at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus
2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri State — ESPN+
Bob Jones at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+
Boston University at Albany — ESPN+
Hofstra at St. John’s — ESPN+
Marist at Binghamton — ESPN+
Nebraska-Omaha at Western Illinois — ESPN+
Niagara at Cleveland State — ESPN+
Ohio at Radford — ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+
Richmond at Liberty — ESPN+
Stephens College at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+
UNLV at Cincinnati — ESPN+
Wagner at Rider — ESPN+
Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+
3 p.m.
New Mexico Highlands at Air Force — Mountain West Network
Southern Utah at Boise State — Mountain West Network
Lindenwood at Iowa — B1G+
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Washington — B1G+
Virginia Commonwealth at Temple — ESPN+
3:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Wichita State — ESPN+
Point University at Jacksonville State — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Pacific at Nevada — Mountain West Network
Cal-Santa Barbara at Utah Tech — ESPN+
Cal State-Bakersfield at Seattle — ESPN+
California (PA) at Robert Morris — ESPN+
La Serria at Utah Valley — ESPN+
Texas-El Paso at BYU — ESPN+
5 p.m.
Cal State-Los Angeles at Pepperdine — ESPN+
California Baptist at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+
Colorado State at San Francisco — ESPN+
Idaho State at Cal Poly — ESPN+
Portland State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+
San José State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+
5:30 p.m.
UConn at USC — Fox/Fox One
7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Iona — ESPN+
9 p.m.
Houston at New Mexico — Altitude/Mountain West Network
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.