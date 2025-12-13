Dec 9, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Men’s

Bedlam Basketball

Men’s, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — Fox/Fox One, 1 p.m.

C.M. Newton Classic

SEC vs. Big XII, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Alabama vs. Arizona — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland Hoops Showdown

Doubleheader, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Ohio vs. St. Bonaventure — passthaballlive.com, 5 p.m.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Compete 4 Cause Classic

Men’s, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

LSU vs. SMU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Doubleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Cincinnati vs. Georgia — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

Auburn vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 4:30 p.m.

Jack Jones Classic

Quadruple header, Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

Murray State vs. Akron — Baller TV, 4 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Santa Clara — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State vs. UNLV — Baller TV, 9:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Cal-San Diego — Baller TV, midnight

Orange Bowl Classic

Doubleheader, Amarant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Florida State vs. UMass — ACC Network/ESPN Unliimted, noon

Florida vs. George Washington — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.

Salt Lake Showcase

Big XII vs. SEC, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Utah vs. Mississippi State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.

Seattle Hoops Showdown

B1G vs. West Coast Conference, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

UClA vs. Gonzaga — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 11:30 p.m.

The Battle for the Real HU

HBCU, CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Howard vs. Hampton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

noon

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX) — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

DePaul at Wichita State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

Central Michigan at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports

Iona vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Louisiana-Monroe at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra

12:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason — USA Network

Albany at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+

1 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Delaware — ESPN+

Toledo at Robert Morris — ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Elon — FloSports

2 p.m.

Evansville at Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited

Jackson State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network

North Dakota State at Drake — MC22 (Mediacom)/ESPN+

Western Illinois at North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network

Marquette at Purdue — NBCSN/Peacock

Boston University at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina — The CW

Providence at Butler — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Manhattan at Fordham — YES/ESPN+

Canisius at Maine — ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Georgia State — ESPN+

Mercyhurst at Davidson — ESPN+

Northern Kentucky at Bellarmine — ESPN+

Sacred Heart at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+

St. Thomas at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+

UMass-Lowell at Quinnipiac — ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at South Dakota — Summit League Network

2:30 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Georgetown — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Kansas State at Creighton — Fox/Fox One

Mercer at Clemson — ACC Network Extra

Arkansas State at Rice — ESPN+

Delaware State at Longwood — ESPN+

Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+

Miami (OH) at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

New Orleans at Houston — ESPN+

North Carolina-Wilmington at Valparaiso — ESPN+

Southern Mississippi vs. Mississippi (at Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS) — SEC Network Plus

4 p.m.

Hofstra at Syracuse — ACC Network

Cal State-Fullerton at Denver — Altitude/Summit League Network

Cal-Davis at Oregon — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Memphis at Louisville — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Nebraska at Illinois — NBCSN/Peacock

La Salle at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network

Central Connecticut State at Binghamton — SNY/ESPN+

Bethel at Tennessee State — ESPN+

Illinois-Chicago at Beltmont — ESPN+

Texas-San Antonio at Colorado — ESPN+

4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Villanova — truTV/HBO Max

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Northwestern State at Cal — ACC Network Extra

George Fox at Portland State — ESPN+

Montana State at Oregon State — ESPN+

Warner Pacific at Seattle — ESPN+

Arkansas Baptist at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV

5:30 p.m.

Kansas at North Carolina — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

6 p.m.

Southern Utah at Washington — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Marist at Bryant — ESPN+

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+

Northern Arizona at San Diego — ESPN+

Oakland at Northern Iowa — ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Richmond — ESPN+

6:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited

Bob Jones at Winthrop — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Stanford at San José State — CBS Sports Network

North Florida at Dayton — WHIO 7.2/ESPN+

Georgia Southern at West Georgia — ESPN+

Simpson at Pacific — ESPN+

Wright State at Marshall — ESPN+

The Citadel at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Kentucky — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

8 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/ESPN+

Michigan at Maryland — Fox/Fox One

Rutgers at Seton Hall — FS1/Fox One

Ecclesia at Oral Roberts — GEB America/Summit League Network

Coastal Carolina at Grand Canyon — KTVK/Mountain West Network

9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at BYU — ESPN+

Justice at Utah Tech — ESPN+

9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+

10 p.m.

Duquesne at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network

midnight

Texas-El Paso at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+

Women’s

Bedlam Basketball

Women’s, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Compete 4 Cause Classic

Women’s, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

noon

Akron at Michigan — B1G+

Delaware State at Georgetown — ESPN+

Hampton at Howard — ESPN+

1 p.m.

Auburn at Seton Hall — ESPN+

Stonehill at Providence — ESPN+

Coppin State at William & Mary — FloSports

Wofford at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus

2 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri State — ESPN+

Bob Jones at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+

Boston University at Albany — ESPN+

Hofstra at St. John’s — ESPN+

Marist at Binghamton — ESPN+

Nebraska-Omaha at Western Illinois — ESPN+

Niagara at Cleveland State — ESPN+

Ohio at Radford — ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+

Richmond at Liberty — ESPN+

Stephens College at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+

UNLV at Cincinnati — ESPN+

Wagner at Rider — ESPN+

Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+

3 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at Air Force — Mountain West Network

Southern Utah at Boise State — Mountain West Network

Lindenwood at Iowa — B1G+

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Washington — B1G+

Virginia Commonwealth at Temple — ESPN+

3:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Wichita State — ESPN+

Point University at Jacksonville State — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Pacific at Nevada — Mountain West Network

Cal-Santa Barbara at Utah Tech — ESPN+

Cal State-Bakersfield at Seattle — ESPN+

California (PA) at Robert Morris — ESPN+

La Serria at Utah Valley — ESPN+

Texas-El Paso at BYU — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Cal State-Los Angeles at Pepperdine — ESPN+

California Baptist at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+

Colorado State at San Francisco — ESPN+

Idaho State at Cal Poly — ESPN+

Portland State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+

San José State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+

5:30 p.m.

UConn at USC — Fox/Fox One

7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Iona — ESPN+

9 p.m.

Houston at New Mexico — Altitude/Mountain West Network