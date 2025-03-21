Debbie Antonelli called out Greg Nixon for dragging out a goaltending explanation during Texas Tech's win over UNC Wilmington. Credit: TruTv
Debbie Antonelli was all of us.

After a long slate of college hoops during the first day of the NCAA Tournament, she sought head official Greg Nixon to speed it along. As Texas Tech handled UNC Wilmington, 82-72, in the nightcap of Thursday’s slate, Nixon gave a lengthy explanation on a goaltending call with four minutes to play.

First and foremost, Antonelli appreciated the officials getting the call right on the floor.

She called it a “good piece of officiating at this point in the game.” And her partner, Tom McCarthy, showered Nixon with praise.

It wasn’t entirely what Gene Steratore does regularly. Still, McCarthy appreciated that everyone in the stands at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and those watching at home got a lengthy explanation. That’s not exactly the expectation or standard for every official in the country, but it’s nice when it happens.

“By the way, Greg Nixon’s explanation, that’s the way it should be done,” McCarthy said. “Crystal clear and with a little extension of the story.”

That might be true, but he sure took his sweet time.

Multiple pauses were used for dramatic effect, and he made sure to let the crowd have their moment after he announced that the call on the floor would be “reversed.”

“Upon review of the goaltending call, that will be reversed,” said Nixon. “As a result of the play, Texas Tech will now shoot two free throws — and the two points that were awarded will be taken off the board.”

Great explanation.

There’s just one problem.

“Maybe speed it up a little,” Antonelli quipped.

Perhaps that proves that even in March Madness, there’s such a thing as too much drama.

