Louisville took care of business on Wednesday, cruising to an 89-61 blowout victory over Indiana. The sizable win also helped create a special moment for ESPN broadcaster Debbie Antonelli and her son, Patrick.

The Cardinals led 86-52 with 1:55 left in the game, which meant Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey could empty his bench. Doing so allowed graduate transfer Patrick Antonelli a chance to enter the game. While bench players entering a blowout don’t usually get too much notice, Beth Mowins, who was calling the ESPN broadcast alongside mom Debbie, certainly noticed.

“Patrick Antonelli, at the scorer’s table, set to check in, and looking across the way, extremely anxiously and fidgety, is his Hall of Fame mom, Debbie,” Mowins said. “And here comes Patrick.”

In his almost two minutes of action, Patrick scored three points on free throws and garnered a steal while his proud mom looked on from the announcer’s table.

Antonelli transferred to Louisville this season after spending four years with Division II’s Emory & Henry. While there, he started 56 of 63 games, averaging 6.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

Wearing No. 12 for the Cardinals, that’s the same number that his mom wore at NC State where she led the Wolfpack to four NCAA Tournament appearances and two Sweet Sixteens. A longtime women’s basketball broadcaster, Antonelli also works as an analyst for the Indiana Fever.

As far as we are aware, this marked the first time that a female announcer called her son in a men’s college basketball game.

