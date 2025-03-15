Photo Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If Indiana center Oumar Ballo is looking for sympathy regarding criticism that he and the team faced throughout the season, he probably shouldn’t look toward David West.

After the Hoosiers lost to Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, Ballo expressed frustration about some of the things he and his teammates and coaches dealt with from some of Indiana’s fans.

“It’s mentality draining and nobody wants to deal with that for a whole five-month season,” he said in the video, shared by Anthony Calhoun. “It’s too much to take in, for players and for coaches. And I hope they change, man. Because it’s time. They’re not helping us. They’re not helping anybody. If you’re not cheering for us, just leave us alone.”

That drew a response from West, the two-time NBA All-Star who noted in the ever-changing face of college sports, this is to be expected.

“Listen. Money is involved. Expectations are different. Productivity, professionalism, and personal accountability come with the pro sports environment. The college level is rapidly becoming that. Yall want the bag? This comes with it,” West said.

One thing that must be noted is that the video West was responding to did not include the most troubling part of Ballo’s postgame comments, where he mentioned “death threats” and “death wishes.”

Those were addressed by Adam Zucker and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports and were also denounced by West.

“Death threats are not ok and should be reported and handled by law enforcement,” he said.

West additionally defended and further explained his initial comments.

When a person replied, saying “These athletes are children. They’re children being exploited,” West firmly disagreed.

