Credit: The Topeka Capital-Journal

The No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks made a statement Monday night with a 69-56 win over the No. 5 Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson, who has been at the center of much controversy over his lack of playing time this season, scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

After the game, the soft-spoken Peterson offered some thoughts on the criticism he’s been receiving this season over his injuries and missed time.

“Kind of normal this year. Somebody’s had something probably after every game this year,” Peterson told the media. “So I don’t really pay attention to that anymore.”

Darryn Peterson shares he doesn’t really pay attention to the outside noise anymore. pic.twitter.com/kFAlgWoBxD

— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 24, 2026

Asked how he handled the criticism, which has come from some of the biggest names in college basketball media, the 19-year-old said he tends to stick to his own world anyway, so he’s just putting his head down and powering through.

“I’ve kind of been an antisocial loner my whole life, so I just deal with it on my own,” he added.

Peterson has been speaking a bit more about his situation in recent days as the criticism over his missed games due to cramps and other issues has mounted. Last week, he told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf that it was not his intention to miss so many games this season, but he would persevere and keep doing what he does best.

“Everybody’s got an opinion on it,” Peterson said. “But basketball is my life. If I could have been out there every game this year, I would have. If you would’ve asked me last year what my goals were for this season, I would never have mentioned missing games. So all this stuff kind of just happened, but I’ve got to deal with it.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has become an especially loud critic of Peterson and, after hearing his postgame comments, said on Tuesday that “what [Peterson] has to understand as a grown man growing into manhood is your actions speak louder than your words.”