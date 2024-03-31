Photo Credit: UConn on SNY on Twitter/X

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is known for his blunt commentary. That includes, as we learned on Saturday, commentary about his own fanbase.

In his postgame press conference, Hurley didn’t sugarcoat the reputation of UConn fans.

“Our fanbase, again, is as obnoxious as **** on social So everyone hates us.”

For full context, Hurley was asked about a moment late in the game when he came onto the court during a time-out and began to fire the UConn fans up.

“I finally felt safe. You see enough games, man, and I’m always concerned that something bad can happen. But, you know, we’ve defied the odds this year, just with past champions and losing everything that we lost from last year’s team and having this giant target that we’ve carried the entire year. The UConn target, plus the defending national champs target, plus, we’re a program, our players have a lot of confidence and a lot of swagger.”

Then came the comment about the fanbase. After that, Hurley noted that “It was a chance to celebrate with them. Because our fanbase, and our organization right now, it’s us against the world of college basketball. And I wanted to celebrate with them a little bit.”

