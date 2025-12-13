Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

College basketball is better for having Dan Hurley in it.

What other coach in the country is delivering profane thoughts about Thanksgiving turkey and ripping major media outlets — including one he almost joined — for the entertainment of others?

That’s who Hurley is. He’s an entertainer. He’s a villain. And he apparently has to be staring into your soul to know you’re asking him a question during a postgame press conference.

After UConn knocked off Florida 77-73 at Madison Square Garden earlier this week, Hurley sat down in the media room in the bowels of the house James Dolan built and prepared to answer questions following a nearly three-and-a-half-minute opening statement.

Hurley looked around the room, waiting for someone to ask a question. When UConn’s PR staffer finally called on a reporter, Hurley still had no idea where the sound was coming from. His eyes searched the room, desperately trying to find this mysterious voice asking him about finally having all his pieces together.

“Who the f*ck is talking?” Hurley asked.

And then he realized.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” Hurley said. “I was just f*cking looking at this f*cking mic right here, and I got messed up.”

All righty then! The clip went viral because, of course, it did. This is Dan Hurley being Dan Hurley. He could talk about his players not being allowed to consume turkey because of the tryptophan, and someone would write an entire article about it.

All righty then! UConn is 9-1 with wins over four top-20 teams in the past month. The Huskies look like legitimate title contenders again, which means we’re getting a lot more Dan Hurley asking who the f*ck is talking before this season is over.