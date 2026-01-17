Photo Credit: The Field of 68 on X

Connecticut Huskies men’s head basketball coach Dan Hurley is known for his outbursts and fiery personality, but he unleashed expletives for a unique reason after a 64-62 road win over Georgetown on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Roughly 10 seconds after Hurley sat down for his postgame press conference, he had thoughts about the chair.

“Is this f*cking, is this like a kids’ chair? I feel like a f*cking… I don’t need to be in like a Phil Jackson chair, but, like, what the f*ck?”

Dan Hurley didn’t like his postgame presser seat 😂 “Is this a f***ing kid’s chair? I don’t need to be in like a Phil Jackson chair, but what the f***?” pic.twitter.com/jCH2sfCXq5 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 17, 2026

Hurley has had a notable moment in just about every press conference this season. In November, he had wild thoughts about Thanksgiving, and he also criticized ESPN and FS1 while praising TNT for its college basketball coverage. And in December, he asked, “Who the f*ck is talking?” during a press conference.

So, while Saturday’s outburst was bizarre, if anyone was going to do it, Hurley would be the first guess for most who follow the college basketball world.

There’s no doubt that Hurley gets results on the basketball court, though. No. 3 UConn improved to 18-1 with the win.

Hurley: “I don’t think we should have our fanbase or anyone nitpicking an 18-1 team” pic.twitter.com/6VrlnIc08A — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) January 17, 2026

“I don’t think we should have our fanbase or anyone nitpicking an 18-1 team,” Hurley, a two-time national champion with UConn, added during the press conference.