Dan Hurley coaching against Creighton on March 14, 2025. Dan Hurley coaching against Creighton on March 14, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images.)
College Basketball

A dunk from Creighton’s Jamiya Neal Friday in the Bluejays’ Big East tournament semifinal win over the UConn Huskies took criticism and seemed to anger both Huskies’ players and head coach Dan Hurley.

However, as many noted, this came less than a month after Hurley’s own “Two rings!” trolling to Creighton fans after a regular-season win there (which saw extensive “F— Dan Hurley” chants):

Thus, the actions from Neal here and the reaction from Hurley sparked a lot of discussion, with much of that critical of Hurley:

At any rate, Neal did offer an apology in a postgame press conference.

But UConn’s Hassan Diarra also discussed the issue he had with the dunk:

It all led to quite a melancholy postgame presser from Hurley, including lines like “We’re not as good as we’ve been. We’re entitled to go wherever we go next and hopefully we get favorable matchups.” And that included shots of him facepalming while his players were being interviewed:

Hurley is often an object of conversation in the college basketball world, and he’s also been known for some fiery interactions with officials and media. That included a line of “I think the press has been assholes to me all year” earlier this week, followed by “There are people acting far worse than me.”

Some of that seems to be getting extra notice with Hurley’s Huskies, the two-time defending champions, not having as strong of a year to this point. That’s what set up Neal for that trolling dunk, and what created another conversation around Hurley’s own past taunts.

