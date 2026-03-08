UConn head coach Dan Hurley is ejected during a game at Marquette after confronting and bumping a ref. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
By Matt Clapp on

Marquette stunned No. 4 Connecticut 68-62 on Saturday in Milwaukee, and the game’s final second featured Huskies head coach Dan Hurley getting ejected after angrily confronting a referee.

Hurley appeared to bump referee John Gaffney, but he claimed otherwise during his postgame press conference.

“I didn’t think I bumped the ref,” Hurley told the media in Milwaukee. “I thought I got close to, like, yelling at John. If John thinks, like, yeah, I bumped him, then he’ll say I bumped him. But I don’t think I bumped the official. I think I yelled into the back of his head, ‘Foul! Foul!’ Listen, the officiating for us, it is what it is in this league. I’m not going to comment on that.”

Hurley showed his frustration with officials throughout the night. He confronted referee Greg Evans after the Huskies were called for an over-the-back foul early in the second half.

In the final seconds, UConn tried to tie the game on a drive to the basket, and no foul was called on Marquette, which set Hurley off. He received two technical fouls, resulting in an ejection.

“You can’t touch the ref, though,” Fox color commentator Donny Marshall said as the broadcast showed the replay. “There was a bump there.”

“And the Big East office will see that,” play-by-play announcer Tim Brando said.

Hurley heard it from Marquette fans after he was ejected and headed to the tunnel.

Whether it’s because of his antics on the court or his comments to the media, it’s constant drama, and sometimes just unacceptable behavior when it comes to Hurley.

Update: Just a few hours after the game, the Big East announced that Hurley has been fined $25,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, the conference claims that “a review by the conference office of the officials’ game report and available game footage could not confirm physical contact.”

“We hold our coaches to high standards of sportsmanlike conduct during game competition, and inappropriate interactions with our officials will not be tolerated,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said.

