It has not been a good run for Syracuse basketball as the Jim Boeheim era ended and the Adrian Autry era began.

The Orange have gone from consistent contenders in the ACC and amongst the national elite to missing the NCAA Tournament for four consecutive seasons. The first two of those were under Boeheim while his former player has yet to receive an invite in his two seasons as head coach.

With Syracuse once again outside the projected 68-team bracket and sitting at 12-9 on the season and 10th in the ACC, the pressure is starting to grow on Adrian Autry and the hot seat is getting warmer.

Just how warm is it?

On his own radio show, Tyler in Binghamton was extremely direct and asked the Syracuse coach, “Who do you think are going to be the best candidates for your job…” before he was immediately cut off.

It can’t be fun to be asked publicly about getting fired from your job, but expectations at Syracuse are rightfully high after decades of success.

Autry chose to laugh it off instead of going the Dabo Swinney route when he famously took Tyler from Spartanburg to task for questioning the job he was doing at Clemson on his radio show. Adrian Autry may want to save his fighting for his team on the court. But he better turn things around quickly. Syracuse has lost four straight games as their season continues to slide. And if the Orange’s poor form and tournament drought continues, it won’t just be Tyler in Binghamton who is asking for a change.