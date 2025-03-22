Screengrab via ESPN.

For much of the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it looked like ESPN’s Courtney Cronin would head into the second round with a perfect bracket. But alas, it was not meant to be.

Cronin’s bracket was completely clean through the end of play on Thursday night. She also got off to a hot start on Friday, something ESPN Radio was naturally quick to boast about on X.

“Legendary run… @CourtneyRCronin ’s bracket is still PERFECT after 20 @MarchMadnessMBB games,” the post said.

The bracket got to a perfect 22-for-22 before her first loss. Cronin predicted that No. 11 North Carolina would continue its controversial NCAA Tournament run with an upset win over No. 6 Ole Miss on Friday. Unfortunately for Cronin and Tar Heel fans, that did not happen.

“BULLSEYE! WHAT A SHOT!” – Kevin Harlan on the call down the stretch in UNC-Ole Miss on TNT 🏀🎯🔥🎙️pic.twitter.com/VuNhjnWtU3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2025

Cronin took the loss in stride.

“That was so much fun,” she said on X. A 22-0 start ain’t too shabby, either.”

That was so much fun…a 22-0 start ain’t too shabby, either. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 21, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

For those wondering, Cronin’s Final Four features Florida, Michigan State, Duke and Tennessee, with the Gators defeating the Blue Devils to win it all.

Time will tell if her bracket will continue to hold up so well through the tournament.