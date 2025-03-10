Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
This is March! And Sunday’s college basketball slate surely whet the appetite for the upcoming week of do-or-die conference tournament play. With Selection Sunday just one week away, let’s take a look at the best announcer calls from an exciting day in college hoops.

Let’s lead off with the day’s early marquee game, an in-state tilt between Michigan and Michigan State to wrap up the Big Ten regular season. Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery had the call for CBS, and this electrifying sequence was emblematic of how the entire game went for Michigan.

Next up, Kevin Harlan brought the energy for this hustle play during the Missouri Valley Conference championship game between Drake and Bradley.

Earlier in the MVC title game, Harlan called a nice buzzer beater to take the Drake Bulldogs into the half.

And to put a bow on the MVC, here’s Harlan calling Drake’s win, sending them to their third-straight NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs weren’t the only team to punch a ticket into the Big Dance on Sunday. Here’s ESPN’s Matt Schick calling High Point’s Big South Championship win, sending the Panthers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament.

Mike Monaco was on the call for Lipscomb’s Atlantic Sun title win, sending the Bisons to its second NCAA Tournament in program history.

Sunday was also a big day in women’s college basketball, headlined by the Big Ten Tournament championship game between SoCal rivals USC and UCLA. The Bruins overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to avenge their loss to JuJu Watkins and USC earlier this season. Lisa Byington had the call for CBS.

