This is March! And Sunday’s college basketball slate surely whet the appetite for the upcoming week of do-or-die conference tournament play. With Selection Sunday just one week away, let’s take a look at the best announcer calls from an exciting day in college hoops.

Let’s lead off with the day’s early marquee game, an in-state tilt between Michigan and Michigan State to wrap up the Big Ten regular season. Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery had the call for CBS, and this electrifying sequence was emblematic of how the entire game went for Michigan.

This sequence summarizes the Michigan-Michigan State first half. Ian Eagle with the play-by-play for CBS. 🏀🔨🔨🎙️🦅🔥 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EQKariqbm6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

Next up, Kevin Harlan brought the energy for this hustle play during the Missouri Valley Conference championship game between Drake and Bradley.

“LOOK AT THE FIGHT FOR THE BALL, WHICH EPITOMIZES MARCH!” Kevin Harlan heating up on the MVC Championship call for CBS. 🏀🎙️🔥#ArchMadness #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4iBWDVQokt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

Earlier in the MVC title game, Harlan called a nice buzzer beater to take the Drake Bulldogs into the half.

Drake beats the buzzer and takes a 31-27 lead into halftime vs Bradley. Kevin Harlan has the CBS play-by-play of the MVC Championship. 🏀🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zcs6g9NIRe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

And to put a bow on the MVC, here’s Harlan calling Drake’s win, sending them to their third-straight NCAA Tournament.

Drake wins the MVC Championship and is going to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year! 🏀🏆🕺 #ArchMadness #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/40T7ya3A95 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 9, 2025

The Bulldogs weren’t the only team to punch a ticket into the Big Dance on Sunday. Here’s ESPN’s Matt Schick calling High Point’s Big South Championship win, sending the Panthers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament.

“AND HIGH POINT REACHES NEW HEIGHTS! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR DIVISION ONE HISTORY, THE PANTHERS WILL PLAY IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!” Matt Schick with the ESPN2 call as High Point erases a 15-point deficit to beat Winthrop in the Big South Championship. 🏀🏆🕺🎙️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ov3qFppds2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

Mike Monaco was on the call for Lipscomb’s Atlantic Sun title win, sending the Bisons to its second NCAA Tournament in program history.

Lipscomb wins the ASUN Championship and is going to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history! 🏀🏆🕺 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pqyDXGdg5R — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 9, 2025

Sunday was also a big day in women’s college basketball, headlined by the Big Ten Tournament championship game between SoCal rivals USC and UCLA. The Bruins overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to avenge their loss to JuJu Watkins and USC earlier this season. Lisa Byington had the call for CBS.