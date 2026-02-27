Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado came away with a 79-70 win over Kansas State in Big 12 men’s college basketball action on Wednesday night, but you wouldn’t know it from the postgame press conference of Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle.

There were five replay reviews in the game, and during the postgame press conference, the media asked Boyle for his thoughts about that. And he made it quite clear that he isn’t a fan of replay reviews or technology in general.

#CUBuffs HC Tad Boyle on the five replay reviews against K-State: “I hate them. I hate replay. I hate it. I hate it. Just play the game. The game’s played by humans. It’s coached by humans, it’s officiated by humans. I hate replay. Hate it. I hate the challenge, right? It’s just… pic.twitter.com/3xPAWzfd48 — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) February 26, 2026

“Yeah, I hate them,” Boyle told the media in Boulder. “I hate replay. I hate it. I hate it. Just play the game. The game’s played by humans. It’s coached by humans. It’s officiated by humans. I hate replay. Hate it. I hate the challenge rule. It’s just, our game has become so technology-driven. And that’s what’s great about sports: sports has nothing to do with technology. Play the damn game. Officiate the game. Bunch of hogwash.”

In an effort to try to lessen in-game stoppages, the NCAA made tweaks to the replay review system ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season, with the elimination of out-of-bounds reviews, unless a coach challenges the call.

But there’s still plenty of replay and technology involved, and that’s not going away. The hope is that eventually, the replay system can be quicker and more efficient. Make sure to try to get the call right, but don’t interrupt the game flow much.

It would seem that we don’t need to ask Boyle for his thoughts on Major League Baseball’s Automatic Ball-Strike Challenge System (ABS) that has been introduced this spring.