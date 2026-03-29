Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots a free throw during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

NCAA Men’s Tournament
Regional Finals

Midwest Region

United Center, Chicago, IL
Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn
Tennessee vs. Michigan — CBS/Paramount+, 2:15 p.m.

East Region

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
UConn vs. Duke — CBS/Paramount+, approximately 5:05 p.m.

Pregame and Studio Shows

Announcers: Nate Burleson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl/Kenny Smith
The Road to the Final Four — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NCAA Women’s Tournament
Regional Finals

Fort Worth 1 Regional

Dickies Arena,  Fort Worth, TX
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe
Notre Dame vs. UConn — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

Sacramento 2 Regional

Golden 1 Arena, Sacramento, CA
Announcers: Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli//Jess Sims
Duke vs. UCLA — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, approximately 3 p.m.

Pregame and Studio Shows

Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike
NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 12:30 p.m.

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang