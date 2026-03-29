All Times Eastern
NCAA Men’s Tournament
Regional Finals
Midwest Region
United Center, Chicago, IL
Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn
Tennessee vs. Michigan — CBS/Paramount+, 2:15 p.m.
East Region
Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
UConn vs. Duke — CBS/Paramount+, approximately 5:05 p.m.
Pregame and Studio Shows
Announcers: Nate Burleson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl/Kenny Smith
The Road to the Final Four — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.
NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
College GameDay — ESPN, 11 a.m.
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Regional Finals
Fort Worth 1 Regional
Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe
Notre Dame vs. UConn — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Sacramento 2 Regional
Golden 1 Arena, Sacramento, CA
Announcers: Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli//Jess Sims
Duke vs. UCLA — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, approximately 3 p.m.
Pregame and Studio Shows
Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike
NCAA Women’s Championship Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 12:30 p.m.
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.