Viewership is up for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and Colin Cowherd has a theory as to why.

Discussing Americans’ embrace of March Madness this spring on The Herd on Wednesday, Cowherd compared sitting down and watching college basketball to consumer trends during war, when Americans in the past bought up more “comfort food” like mashed potatoes and ice cream.

Of course, the United States is not in a war right now. Instead, Cowherd said the country’s presidential politics and economic conditions are making people scurry to their TV sets and see if their brackets will break.

“When there’s chaos and uncertainty in the country, people seek comfort,” Cowherd said. “Right now we’re going into a highly turbulent political season … we have an economy that is punishing a lot of people and small business. There’s a lot of uncertainty. March Madness is comfort food for for sports.”

Colin Cowherd thinks March Madness ratings are up because people are concerned about Biden-Trump…compares it to mashed potato sales increasing when the country is at war pic.twitter.com/JSCVSFh2Hr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2024

Cowherd said the ability to connect through bracket pools at work and within families and for everyone to relate to college fandom makes it an easy distraction.

“I don’t think we’re watching because the quality of basketball is amazing, I think … this feels like something we can put our arms around,” Cowherd said. “With all that’s going on in the world, the economy, all the Biden-Trump stuff, you can put your arms around this, play along with your family, and ignore the nonsense.”

Unfortunately, Cowherd might be slightly off in his media analysis even if his historical memory on comfort food sales is sound.

Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch responded on X to point out that during the start of the Iraq War, men’s NCAA Tournament viewership plummeted. And as we saw around 2015-16 with the NFL and numerous other sports, Americans tend to tune out of sports when big political and societal stories occupy their attention.

When the country actually was at war in 2003 — a war that broke out *right* as the NCAA Tournament was starting — ratings for the tournament were historically low. A memorably bad year for tournament ratings. Plus, election year impact on sports ratings is usually negative. https://t.co/x99kYTaYCM — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) April 3, 2024

Beyond those examples, it’s not as if the men’s bracket is breaking decades-old records here. The men’s Elite Eight was back up to pre-pandemic levels. Occasional upsets of blue blood programs have struck viewership gold. But this year’s viewership being on par with 2019 isn’t exactly apples to apples in terms of the political mood of the country.

In the women’s tournament, which is posting historic ratings, Caitlin Clark is a unique phenomenon that is hard to compare to past eras. It would be hard to make the case sports fans are drawn to her because they are bothered by Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Colin Cowherd is describing the appeal of March Madness perfectly, but this year doesn’t seem much different than most.

