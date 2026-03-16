Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

For those who missed getting to see Mike Krzyzewski during the month he once dominated in recent years, that’s going to change this March.

Krzyzewski hasn’t been on the sideline for the NCAA Tournament since 2022, but this year, Coach K will at least be on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee made the announcement near the start of his Monday show, stating the five-time national champion and former Duke head coach will be a regular contributor to bolster their March Madness coverage.

Coach K will be joining us throughout the entirety of March Madness.. We can’t wait to chat with him #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MRzX4tFG4g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2026



“We’ll actually have Coach K joining us throughout the entirety of this year’s March Madness,” McAfee said, vowing to ask the questions that “need” to be asked. “Cannot wait for him to chit chat and guide us through this particular March Madness…we’re gonna have a nice little run here with the greatest of all-time.”

There might not be a host in sports who gets bigger guests and contributors than McAfee consistently does, with Krzyzewski in March being the latest example of that. Krzyzewski made his first appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon, with plans to make several appearances each week throughout the tournament.

Coach K hosted a weekly radio show on SiriusXM for nearly two decades, but the 79-year-old college basketball icon has not joined a TV network since retiring from coaching in 2022. He remains under contract to serve as an ambassador for Duke, which could seemingly hamper his ability to objectively analyze the men’s basketball program he once led. Although, as Bruce Pearl has proved, that won’t always stop former coaches from landing media gigs.