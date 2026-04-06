Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

If the University of North Carolina hiring Michael Malone looks anything like their first season with Bill Belichick, then Coach K might not have much to worry about.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the shocking news that UNC is hiring Malone as its next men’s basketball head coach on Monday afternoon. As the news broke, former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was live on The Pat McAfee Show, and he didn’t sound overly concerned about rival UNC landing a former NBA champion to run its men’s basketball program.

BREAKING NEWS: North Carolina intends to hire Mike Malone as the school’s next basketball coach#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VVDmFhbk8n — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2026



“They had an NFL champion hired as the coach, and Duke beat Carolina football this year,” Krzyzewski immediately responded after McAfee attempted to predict Malone’s addition to UNC might spell doom for Duke. “That doesn’t mean coach Belichick isn’t a great coach, but there is time for adjustments. It takes longer coming from the pros to college.”

Duke beat UNC 32-25 amid what was a three-game losing streak to end Belichick’s first season as a college football head coach. After noting the difficult transition from the pros to college, Krzyzewski did, however, pivot to the idea that adding Malone could be a good thing for UNC, touting his ability as an NBA coach.

“Mike is a terrific coach and a terrific guy, there’s a learning curve,” he continued. “Whatever the reasoning is, maybe they’re changing; they now have two pro coaches coaching in college. The infrastructure of their athletic department is now going to become more of a pro-organization, which I think everybody should be doing that. He knows how to do that, and so does coach Belichick. Maybe it’s a sign that they’re moving in that direction organizationally.”

The similarities between UNC hiring Malone for its basketball program and Belichick for football are impossible to ignore. Both are former pro head coaches with no current college experience who were unceremoniously let go by the teams they led to championships. And both spent gap years in media before rebounding with college gigs. The biggest difference, however, is that Malone is nearly 20 years younger than Belichick.

Krzyzewski seemed to be trying to remain cautious in his immediate reaction to this breaking news. But he did spend more time talking about it being a potentially challenging transition for Malone than he did praising the hire, using Bill Belichick as Exhibit A.