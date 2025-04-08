Photo credit: NBA on TNT

You didn’t think Charles Barkley would go to San Antonio for the Final Four without making a comment about their big ol’ women, did you?

Barkley recently appeared at Capital One’s Jam Fest, a March Madness music festival held in San Antonio during Final Four weekend. And before closing his appearance, Barkley shouted out the women of San Antonio, with whom he’s had a very unique relationship with in recent decades.

Charles Barkley on Stage in San Antonio😂😂 “San Antonio…..Yes, y’all do got some big ole b*itches” pic.twitter.com/NSJEbBCCfX — Charlie Reynolds (@creynolds1563) April 7, 2025



“San Antonio…Thank you. And yes, y’all got some big b*tches here,” Barkley said to a crowd that immediately erupted with cheers and laughter at the comment.

According to My San Antonio, Barkley was booed when he took the stage at the festival. But through some sweet talk, he was able to win the crowd over enough to close the appearance with one of his most repeated jokes. One about the big ol’ women of San Antonio.

Barkley’s history with the women of San Antonio dates back nearly two decades. There was the time he said the “big women” of San Antonio wouldn’t be able to fit through a door. Or the time he compared the “skinny” women in Houston to the “big a**” women in San Antonio. He’s called them big and fat, he’s made jokes about churros, Weight Watchers and Victoria’s Secret, all at the expense of San Antonio’s women.

When it comes to the women of San Antonio, at least Barkley remains consistent. Part of the city seems to be in on the joke, while others still haven’t warmed to the ribbing.

Several years ago, the bit was nearly retired. In 2021, Barkley ripped his bosses for attempting to erase the joke from his repertoire and blamed their sensitivity on “cancel culture.” But a few years later, Barkley has made sure the joke will live on.