When Charles Barkley was asked to offer his first-half takeaways from Friday night’s NCAA Tournament Game between No. 6 Illinois and No. 11 Xavier, he deferred. You might be asking why the normally outspoken Barkley would do such a thing. His reasoning in this case was solid — he wasn’t watching.

The halftime show started normally enough.

“Ernie Johnson, Clark Kellogg, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Charles Barkley. Biggest takeaway from the first half,” Johnson said, pointing at Barkley.

That’s when things went off the rails.

“Well,” Barkley said. “I think — that’s a good question.”

Smith and Kellogg began to laugh, before Smith pointed out the obvious.

“That’s his job.”

“It kinda came out of left field,” Johnson added.

“Did you expect Ernie not to ask you anything?” Smith asked.

“You know the game I’m watching. I’m watching Bryant against MSU,” Barkley said. “You know Ernie, I’m not gonna lie. I was paying attention to the Bryant score. So get after Clark or Kenneth please.”

Johnson began to laugh at that point.

“That’s a first,” Johnson said. “That’s a first. ‘I wasn’t watching.’ That’s a first.”

“He’s a man of many firsts, by the way,” added Kellogg.

That part is undeniable.

At the time, Barkley was keeping his eye on a potential 15 vs. 2 upset, as Michigan State was struggling with Bryant throughout the first half. If nothing else, we’ll give Barkley credit for not trying to fake his way through some analysis of a game he wasn’t paying much attention to.