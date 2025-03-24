Photo credit: TBS

In the aftermath of Maryland benefitting from a controversial no-call, it’s the people still living with their parents who are drawing the wrath of Charles Barkley.

Sunday night’s round of 32 matchup between Maryland and Colorado State featured one of the most exciting finishes of the NCAA Tournament so far, but it also ended in controversy. Maryland’s Derik Queen made a game-winning layup as time expired and many believed he traveled on his way to the basket. The referees, however, disagreed. As did Barkley, who claimed it was only people living at home with their parents who thought Queen traveled.

“There’s two types of people in the world. Those people who do and those people who talk about people who do. And those are people who live with their parents, sitting around eating bonbons and Fritos.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/xOTcz1z833 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2025



“You know why I’m mad,” Barkley said to begin his rant during the postgame show alongside Ernie Johnson, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and rules analyst Gene Steratore. “People on the internet, they all live with their parents. They don’t have a job, they sit around in their drawers…there’s two types of people in the world. Those people who do and those people who talk about people who do. And those are people who live with their parents, sitting around eating bonbons and Fritos.”

Said Barkley as he talked about people who do. Welcome to 2025, Chuck, where there are a lot of people on the internet and not everyone is an assumed weirdo living in their parents’ basement anymore. Many of those same people also love to debate about controversial officiating in sports.

Steratore strongly defended the no-call, as did the entire studio postgame show, who all seemed shocked to learn there was a controversy brewing on social media. It’s one thing to defend the no-call, but you should also be able to accept why others might believe Queen traveled, especially since it looked like he took an extra step on his way to the basket.

But as people continue to debate the call, one thing is certain: Had the officials called a travel and waved off Queen’s game-winner, it would have been even more controversial than their decision to hold onto the whistle.