Charles Barkley was confused, to say the least, at halftime of Saturday’s Final Four matchup between Purdue and North Carolina State.

The Boilermakers led the Wolfpack 35-29 at the half. This was despite a poor first half from Braden Smith, Purdue’s second-leading scorer on the season. How bad was Smith’s first half? That was a matter of some debate.

During the halftime show, former Villanova coach Jay Wright noted Smith’s bad first half, but also expressed optimism that he’d turn things around. That’s when things got confusing. “I think that three might get him going. That three he hit at the end.”

At the same time Barkley said was talking, host Ernie Johnson was citing Smith’s first-half stats, “0-for-6 with 5 turnovers.” He then replied to Barkley that the three-pointer at the end of the half was made by Fletcher Loyer, not Smith.

“I’m talking about a couple plays before that,” Barkley said.

“No. Braden Smith is scoreless,” Johnson replied.

“Wow. My bad. I apologize,” Barkley added.

Johnson then transitioned to the second semifinal of the day, Alabama against UConn. Kenny Smith and Clark Kellogg both talked about that game briefly before Johnson got in a final quip.

“Welcome to our halftime report, where everybody talks about whatever they want to talk about.”

