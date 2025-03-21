Photo Credit: TruTV.

Are college coaches limited in how they can do their jobs by the sensitivity of the modern athlete? According to Charles Barkley, yes.

During the NCAA Tournament studio show after Drake’s upset win over Missouri, Barkley talked about what goes into coaching. While praising Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Barkley added, “I think some of these coaches are so afraid to be an actual coach.”

When Kenny Smith asked Barkley to elaborate, Barkley obliged.

“Everybody thinks when you criticize somebody, like, when you’re coaching them, it’s criticism,” he said. “Like, nah, man. You’ve got to do it the right way. Because most of the time, you don’t have more talent than the players you’re playing against. Part of coaching is criticism, discipline, and things like that. And a lot of coaches are so afraid because these kids are so sensitive now.”

Charles Barkley: “I think some of these coaches are so afraid to be an actual coach… Part of coaching is criticism, discipline, and things like that. And a lot of coaches are so afraid because these kids are so sensitive now.” #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sFZ5bC2d0m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2025

Criticism and discipline are part of being a coach. The most successful coaches are generally the ones who are the best in those areas as, if it’s done well, that is how you get the best out of the players. This is especially true at lower levels.

As far as the rest of his point — that modern athletes are too sensitive the handle criticism — that’s a little more subjective. Is there some validity to it? Certainly. That said, athletes of bygone eras criticizing the fortitude of modern athletes has been happening for generations and will likely continue for several more. It may not be quite as reliable as death and taxes, but it’s close.