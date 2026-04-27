Credit: Capital One

Charles Barkley just joined nearly every college basketball fan by admitting his Capital One commercial was the worst part of the NCAA tournament.

March Madness is great, but every year there are commercials that teeter on the edge of becoming psychological torture by repeating enough to drive fans insane. This year, it was Capital One’s “Sorry Sam Jackson” commercial featuring the vocal stylings of Charles Barkley.

Barkley recently joined Jorge Sedano and Scott Kaplan on their ESPN LA morning show, where he was asked about the Capital One commercial. And if you think you got sick and tired of seeing the commercial over and over and over again, Barkley promises he hated it even more.

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“That’s the only thing that sucks about March Madness,” Barkley admitted, noting this is a recurring issue. “Every commercial is me because of Capital One, they’re like the number one sponsor.”

But maybe you were lucky enough to only have one TV, meaning you only had to watch the commercial once at a time. Barkley is sitting in a studio with several TVs showing every tournament game and network at once. Which means there were times where Barkley had to suffer through watching his commercial simultaneously airing on multiple networks.

“Let me tell you what makes it worse. We’re on four different networks at the same time. We have all four games on in the studio. It is the most uncomfortable thing every time they go to a commercial and your damn commercial is on,” Barkley ranted. “I hate it, I’m not gonna lie. And the worst thing is when they go to four commercial breaks at the same time and you’re on all four different networks…that’s the only thing I hate about March Madness.”

Barkley admitted he gets looks from Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith, Adam Zucker and everyone else in the studio whenever they were forced to stare at his commercial, but he just directs the blame at Capital One.

If Barkley really wants to stop seeing himself on TV so often, he could just give up his Capital One sponsorship. Although if Capital One learns how much Barkley hates seeing their commercials during March Madness, maybe they’ll give him up first.