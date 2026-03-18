Credit: TNT Sports

Bruce Pearl is the analyst college basketball fans love to hate right now, and Charles Barkley wants no part of it.

Pearl was in studio for TNT Sports’ coverage of the First Four Tuesday night. Barkley, meanwhile, gave up his usual studio seat to call the NCAA Tournament game between Texas and NC State from Dayton, Ohio alongside Dick Vitale on truTV. Prior to tip-off, Pearl asked Barkley to give the audience a few impressions of Vitale. But Barkley blatantly ignored the request, opting instead to explain why he had no interest in being anywhere near the former Auburn men’s basketball coach.

Incredible performance here from Charles Barkley. He ignores a question from Bruce Pearl, says he’s glad he’s not in the studio because people are looking for him, and that TNT security is so cheap that everyone has the same code in the office. pic.twitter.com/V3gxQCLdEh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 18, 2026



“One of my prerequisites for working this tournament game was I didn’t want to be in the studio with you,” Barkley joked to Pearl. “Because, man, there’s some people looking for you, Bruce. And I didn’t want to get beat up because I was sitting beside you.”

And while taking a shot at one of his favorite Auburn basketball coaches of all-time, Barkley also made sure to mock TNT, which still signs his checks, for being too cheap.

“Let me tell you something about TNT security, you can go in lockers and steal anything, cause we all got the same damn code, that’s how cheap they are. We all got the same security code! So if you want to go in Shaq, Kenny, or my locker and steal something, feel free to do it, Bruce.”

People might not be looking to bust through TNT security to get a chance to beat Pearl up. But people are definitely looking for reasons to call the former Auburn coach out, and for those fans, Pearl has been the gift that keeps on giving since pivoting from the sideline to being an analyst with CBS Sports and TNT.

Pearl has made a rash of headlines in recent weeks, infamously suggesting the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, who were undefeated at the time, shouldn’t receive an at-large bid if they lose their conference tournament. But Pearl was willing to advocate for his son’s Auburn team receiving an at-large selection, despite having a record barely above .500. It was also recently revealed Pearl was still on Auburn’s payroll as a school ambassador, although he insists that plays no role in his ability to analyze the program objectively.

But if anyone understands how to ignore backlash as a member of the media, it’s Barkley, who manages to lose one fan while gaining another with nearly every opinion he drops. And with Barkley already having enough of his own critics, he’s happy to let Pearl handle his own heat.