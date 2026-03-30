Credit: CBS Sports

The Connecticut Huskies erased a 19-point deficit to stun the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils with a 73-72 victory in the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight on Sunday to advance to the Final Four.

UConn’s Braylon Mullins nailed a last-second three-pointer from the logo on a chaotic possession that created an instant March Madness classic.

UCONN STUNS DUKE TO REACH THE FINAL FOUR! Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill on the call for the insane UConn go-ahead 3. 🏀🧅🧅🧅🧅🦅🚨🎙️ #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/EYTGWgY0LZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2026

It turns out that CBS Sports basketball analysts reacted to the play like most fans probably did.

The CBS Sports HQ crew of Matt Norlander, Gary Parrish, Avery Johnson, and Hakem Dermish went crazy as Mullins made the go-ahead triple.

Norlander jumped up and down while screaming.

“WHAT JUST HAPPENED? WHAT?! I’M GONNA PASS OUT!” Dermish exclaimed as he wandered around the studio. “BRAYLON MULLINS! THE FRESHMAN NOBODY’S TALKING ABOUT! WHAT?! BRAYLON MULLINS, MR. INDIANA, IS GOING TO INDIANAPOLIS!”

“Guys, guys, guys, guys, this is one of the most all-time moments in the history of the tournament,” Norlander said. “We are in the Elite Eight!… That is an instant, all-time, classic shot!”

“THIS IS MARCH!” Dermish added.

Here is the live reaction from @MattNorlander, @GaryParrishCBS, @CoachAvery6 and @hakemdermish to Braylon Mullins game-winning shot, as UConn advances to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/XIr2auSs1W — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Wally Szczerbiak, Adam Zucker, and Chris Walker couldn’t believe it either on the NCAA March Madness 360 studio set. Rothstein and Szczerbiak particularly went bonkers.

“MULLINS FOR THE FINAL FOUR!” Rothstein exclaimed right before the shot went in.

“MULLINS FOR THE FINAL FOUR!”

[madness ensues]@JonRothstein & @wallyball were all of us 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7fnUZnBI1W — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

.@JonRothstein explains exactly how significant of a moment this was… pic.twitter.com/NkUz8Jl9yF — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

As for the CBS crew that called the game, Bill Raftery and Duke legend Grant Hill were in shock while Ian Eagle provided the play-by-play.