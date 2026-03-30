CBS Sports studio crews went crazy as UConn stunned Duke in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Credit: CBS Sports Credit: CBS Sports
By Matt Clapp on

The Connecticut Huskies erased a 19-point deficit to stun the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils with a 73-72 victory in the 2026 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight on Sunday to advance to the Final Four.

UConn’s Braylon Mullins nailed a last-second three-pointer from the logo on a chaotic possession that created an instant March Madness classic.

It turns out that CBS Sports basketball analysts reacted to the play like most fans probably did.

The CBS Sports HQ crew of Matt Norlander, Gary Parrish, Avery Johnson, and Hakem Dermish went crazy as Mullins made the go-ahead triple.

Norlander jumped up and down while screaming.

“WHAT JUST HAPPENED? WHAT?! I’M GONNA PASS OUT!” Dermish exclaimed as he wandered around the studio. “BRAYLON MULLINS! THE FRESHMAN NOBODY’S TALKING ABOUT! WHAT?! BRAYLON MULLINS, MR. INDIANA, IS GOING TO INDIANAPOLIS!”

“Guys, guys, guys, guys, this is one of the most all-time moments in the history of the tournament,” Norlander said. “We are in the Elite Eight!… That is an instant, all-time, classic shot!”

“THIS IS MARCH!” Dermish added.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Wally Szczerbiak, Adam Zucker, and Chris Walker couldn’t believe it either on the NCAA March Madness 360 studio set. Rothstein and Szczerbiak particularly went bonkers.

“MULLINS FOR THE FINAL FOUR!” Rothstein exclaimed right before the shot went in.

As for the CBS crew that called the game, Bill Raftery and Duke legend Grant Hill were in shock while Ian Eagle provided the play-by-play.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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