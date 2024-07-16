Credit: It Is What It Is Podcast

For new sports media host Cam’ron, what happens in Las Vegas doesn’t stay there. While shooting his podcast It Is What It Is as usual at the Wynn this week, Cam’ron attempted to connect with legendary former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and took it personally when Coach K kept it moving.

Off camera, Coach K apparently walked by where Cam’ron and cohosts Ma$e and Treasure Wilson were filming near the end of the episode. After Cam’ron waved Krzyzewski down, the coach clearly did not respond. That prompted Cam’ron to go in on all the dirt he could think of about the coach and threaten to turn It Is What It Is into an investigative journalism outfit to spill the beans on Coach K’s recruitment tactics at Duke.

“We need to do an investigation Coach K behind that s***,” Cam’ron said with a laugh. “We’ll do an It Is What It Is investigation … all them banks you got in North Carolina, I know what’s going on.”

Cam’ron saw former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski walking by It What It Is set and wanted to introduce himself but got curved in real time He lost his mind and went in on Coach K right after, which made the show end while he was ranting 😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/rfzRPMTaA9 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 16, 2024

Cam started by laughing off Krzyzewski’s snub before leaning all the way into the bit.

“You think you got Zion (Williamson) for free before the NIL?” Cam’ron joked. “Google this right now, how many banks does Coach K own? Coach K own mad banks in North Carolina, and he’s been funneling n****s money for years.”

By this point, Ma$e and Wilson walked off set to disassociate from Cam’ron’s rant.

As Cam’ron continued throwing allegations out, producers cut to the show’s credit and ended the episode.

Not to discredit any potential future investigation by It Is What It Is, but there currently is no evidence of Krzyzweski owning banks in the Durham area.

Still, let this be the last time anyone denies Cam’ron a handshake or selfie.

[Come and Talk 2 Me on YouTube]