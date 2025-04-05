Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) embraces Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before tipoff on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

As UConn wrapped up an 85-51 blowout of UCLA in the Final Four, Sue Bird had one more highlight to share. The Hall of Fame-bound guard announced that Caitlin Clark will join her and Diana Taurasi on their popular altcast, The Bird & Taurasi Show, during Sunday’s National Championship game between UConn and South Carolina.

This will mark Clark’s second appearance on the alternative broadcast, following a breakout college career that turned Iowa into a national powerhouse. Unlike last year, when Aliyah Boston provided studio coverage for ESPN, Clark won’t be in a traditional studio analyst role. However, she’ll still be front and center with two of the sport’s most prominent personalities.

Caitlin Clark will be joining the popular Sue Bird/Diana Taurasi altcast for Sunday’s National Championship. pic.twitter.com/p6RUDxM7kU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2025

Bird and Taurasi have been doing this Final Four altcast thing for four straight years now, and it’s become one of the more entertaining parts of championship weekend.

As for any supposed tension between Clark and Taurasi? That always felt more like a media-fueled narrative than real animosity.

Much of that stemmed from Taurasi’s comments during last year’s Final Four when she noted that even a player like Clark would face a steep learning curve in the WNBA.

Taurasi later clarified her comments, praising Clark’s ability to “step up to the plate.” And for all the talk of drama, the supposed feud seems overblown; Taurasi has long leaned into her role as the WNBA’s villain, but the mutual respect is there.

“It will be nice to have Caitlin back as a pro,” Bird said.

“She was a college kid,” Taurasi added. “Caitlin’s grown. Boy, Caitlin’s amazing.”

They’re excited, and so will those at ESPN who keep a keen eye on the ratings. Clark will draw viewers, even if she’s only on for a few quarters. Whether she sticks around the whole game or not, her name alone guarantees attention.