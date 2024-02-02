Caitlin Clark Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Nebraska Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will get the ‘Fox Primetime Hoops’ window dressings this weekend. Iowa and its superstar Caitlin Clark face the Maryland Terrapins out in College Park.

The occasion is so big that Fox is lending itself to the mania around Clark. The network has already gotten in on the fun. On Thursday, word emerged online that the network is set to deploy a “Caitlin Clark Cam.”

Fox’s college basketball account, Fox College Hoops, spread the word on Thursday afternoon. They informed everyone that the camera would follow the Hawkeyes superstar’s “every move” on the CBBonFox TikTok account.

There’s worse ideas than wrapping yourself in the mania around Clark. She’s already proven to have made an impact nationally in the collegiate sports world. And she and the game are experiencing a significant boom right now.

Women’s sports are on the rise, and women’s college basketball is one of the biggest driving forces. Lately, it hasn’t even just been Clark. LSU and South Carolina scored a massive television rating and victory last week. The game between the Gamecocks and Tigers won the night and even outpaced the NBA.

The Caitlin Clark Cam will be a fun way for fans and viewers alike to follow the superstar on her path to Maryland. You have to wonder if it’s a sign of things to come.

