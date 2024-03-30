Mar 10, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark is one of the hottest names in sports, so perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that Ice Cube is offering her $5 million to join his BIG3 basketball league.

The rapper and businessman confirmed the offer Wednesday, saying he’d intended the news remain undisclosed until after Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes finish their NCAA Tournament run. But TMZ Sports broke the story.

“BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we?” Ice Cube tweeted. “Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3. https://t.co/cwzHh7EVau — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 27, 2024

Clark addressed the issue during the Hawkeyes’ media session Thursday, curiously noting that she learned of the offer at “the same exact time you all did.”

She understandably said she’s focused on the tournament and hasn’t thought about the offer.

“I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody,” Clark said (via TMZ Sports). “I have other people that deal with it. They haven’t said a word to me about it. And, my main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that.”

While Clark doesn’t have an answer, neither does anyone else, because the offer raises many questions. First, Ice Cube contends Clark could play in both the WNBA and the BIG3 (the offer is for eight regular season games and two playoff contests). But it seems unlikely her WNBA team (the Indiana Fever are expected to draft her No. 1 overall) would allow her to do double duty, especially since the seasons coincide.

The BIG3 offer sounds very lucrative when compared to what top WNBA stars are earning, in the $200,000 to $250,000 range. But what would happen if Clark joins the league and struggles? How would that affect her marketability. Her endorsement deals are expected to dwarf her WNBA salary.

One also has to wonder what CBS Sports has to say about all this. The network has broadcast BIG3 games since 2019.

This isn’t the first time Ice Cube has floated a huge offer that drew attention. Back in 2019, he made an unsuccessful bid to buy the Fox Sports regional sports networks.

Is it possible Ice Cube has already “won,” simply by getting sports media and others to talk about his league? He’s complained in the past about the way BIG3 has been covered (or not covered) by the sports media.

For now, those questions remain unanswered. But it’s clear Clark will face a big decision.

[TMZ Sports]