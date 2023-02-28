If the final weekend of February was any indication, the madness will be out of control this March. There were quite a few buzzer-beaters across college basketball and the NBA over the weekend, and a few of them were absolutely ridiculous.

Here’s a look at those buzzer-beaters and a listen to the play-by-play calls from college basketball and the NBA.

Trae Young sinks the Nets

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young capped off a 34-point performance with a buzzer-beating jumper to take down the Brooklyn Nets. Bob Rathbun and Vince Carter had the call for Bally Sports Southeast. Carter said “Game time” right before Young made the shot.

Hunter Dickinson sends Michigan to OT in win over Wisconsin

The Michigan Wolverines were down three points entering the final possession of regulation against Wisconsin. They won by eight points. Hunter Dickinson received an errant inbound pass before turning around and making a high-difficulty three to beat the second-half buzzer. Andrew Catalon provided the play-by-play for CBS.

THIS IS FEBRUARY!

WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/Lvqq1Bd7WI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 26, 2023

Manhattan finishes crazy comeback with buzzer-beater

In MAACTion (do we do that for the MAAC too?), Manhattan erased a 21-point deficit to beat pesky Quinnipiac. Ant Nelson beat the buzzer with a smooth floater to give the Jaspers the win. Steve Lenox had the call on ESPN+.

Madison Griggs makes OT buzzer-beater to lead Memphis over SMU

Trailing by two with under one second remaining in overtime, Madison Griggs caught an inbound pass and made an incredible deep three to give Memphis a win over SMU. Pete Sousa was on the call for ESPNU.

SDSU’s Lamont Butler hands New Mexico a crushing loss

New Mexico entered the weekend on the pessimistic side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and desperately needed a win over San Diego State late on Friday night. After trailing by four with under 20 seconds remaining, the Lobos took a one-point lead. But the Aztecs’ Lamont Butler drained a buzzer-beating three for a wild road win in The Pit. Jordan Kent and Pete Gillen called the buzzer-beater for CBS Sports Network.

SAN DIEGO STATE, ONIONS! LAMONT BUTLER BUZZER-BEATING 3 FOR THE WIN IN THE PIT! ??? Heartbreaking and devastating loss for New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/c4xwjq2m6c — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 26, 2023

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark nails buzzer-beating three to stun Indiana

Caitlin Clark made a crazy three to take down No. 2 Indiana in women’s Big Ten action. Dave O’Brien was on the call for ESPN.

CAITLIN CLARK NAILS A CRAZY BUZZER-BEATING 3 TO TAKE DOWN NO. 2 INDIANA! ???? pic.twitter.com/idD4BkyCgX — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 26, 2023

On the Hawkeye Radio Network, Rob Brooks had the play-by-play call, and Jamie Cavey Lang had hilarious commentary alongside him to capture the chaos of the moment:

Rob Brooks and Jamie Cavey Lang of Hawkeye Radio Network with the call of Caitlin Clark's game-winning buzzer-beater for Iowa. ??️ pic.twitter.com/Ff14v4sgZc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 27, 2023

Payton Sandfort puts Iowa in OT in win over Michigan State

More Iowa magic. Payton Sandfort hit a three-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Hawkeyes to overtime vs. Michigan State. Iowa went on to win 112-106 in overtime. Kevin Brown and Robbie Hummel had the commentary on ESPN for Sandfort’s three.

WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME‼️ pic.twitter.com/BCgmO3oR9d — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2023

Florida State pulls off a miracle vs Miami

The Florida State Seminoles came back from a 25-point, second-half deficit to pull off a huge road upset over No. 13 Miami, and they got the victory on a thrilling final sequence. Jordan Miller gave Miami the lead on a three-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining. But Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland followed that with a deep three to beat the buzzer and give the Seminoles an amazing victory. Anish Shroff had the play-by-play for ESPN2:

WHAT A FINISH!!!!! An absolutely epic comeback by the Noles. @FSUHoops | #ACCMBB ? ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/CjDa61kNM5 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 25, 2023

Desmond Cambridge Jr. sinks half-court shot to stun No. 7 Arizona

A shot Arizona State fans will never forget. Rich Waltz had the call for CBS as Desmond Cambridge Jr. nailed a shot from beyond half-court to take down Arizona in Tucson.

Desmond Cambridge nails a buzzer-beater from beyond half-court to give Arizona State a win over No. 7 Arizona! Rich Waltz on the call for CBS. ??️ pic.twitter.com/2JSqvvUkEZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 25, 2023

Tim Healey and Kyle Dodd understandably went bonkers on the Arizona State radio call.

Insane Celtics-Sixers finish

First, Jayson Tatum made a three to give the Boston Celtics a 110-107 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers with 1.3 seconds remaining. Joel Embiid then topped it with a shot from 3/4-court… but right after the buzzer. Mike Breen had the call of the unbelievable sequence for ESPN (on ABC).

Absolutely INSANE finish in Philadelphia! Jayson Tatum nails a 3 with 1.3 seconds left. Joel Embiid then drains a 3/4-court shot, but after the buzzer. Celtics win, 110-107. Mike Breen on the call. ??️? pic.twitter.com/0o4Qav1xlu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 26, 2023

Incredibly, a day later, another ESPN broadcast featured a nearly identical final shot- that also was just after the buzzer. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George made a shot from well beyond half-court, but late. The Denver Nuggets went on to win in overtime. Ryan Ruocco had the play-by-play on ESPN of George’s almost-game-winner.