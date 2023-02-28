Desmond Cambridge Jr. nails a buzzer-beating three from beyond half-court to give Arizona State a stunning win over Arizona in Tucson.
College BasketballESPNNBANCAABy Matt Clapp on

If the final weekend of February was any indication, the madness will be out of control this March. There were quite a few buzzer-beaters across college basketball and the NBA over the weekend, and a few of them were absolutely ridiculous.

Here’s a look at those buzzer-beaters and a listen to the play-by-play calls from college basketball and the NBA.

Trae Young sinks the Nets

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young capped off a 34-point performance with a buzzer-beating jumper to take down the Brooklyn Nets. Bob Rathbun and Vince Carter had the call for Bally Sports Southeast. Carter said “Game time” right before Young made the shot.

Hunter Dickinson sends Michigan to OT in win over Wisconsin

The Michigan Wolverines were down three points entering the final possession of regulation against Wisconsin. They won by eight points. Hunter Dickinson received an errant inbound pass before turning around and making a high-difficulty three to beat the second-half buzzer. Andrew Catalon provided the play-by-play for CBS.

Manhattan finishes crazy comeback with buzzer-beater

In MAACTion (do we do that for the MAAC too?), Manhattan erased a 21-point deficit to beat pesky Quinnipiac. Ant Nelson beat the buzzer with a smooth floater to give the Jaspers the win. Steve Lenox had the call on ESPN+.

Madison Griggs makes OT buzzer-beater to lead Memphis over SMU

Trailing by two with under one second remaining in overtime, Madison Griggs caught an inbound pass and made an incredible deep three to give Memphis a win over SMU. Pete Sousa was on the call for ESPNU.

SDSU’s Lamont Butler hands New Mexico a crushing loss

New Mexico entered the weekend on the pessimistic side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and desperately needed a win over San Diego State late on Friday night. After trailing by four with under 20 seconds remaining, the Lobos took a one-point lead. But the Aztecs’ Lamont Butler drained a buzzer-beating three for a wild road win in The Pit. Jordan Kent and Pete Gillen called the buzzer-beater for CBS Sports Network.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark nails buzzer-beating three to stun Indiana

Caitlin Clark made a crazy three to take down No. 2 Indiana in women’s Big Ten action. Dave O’Brien was on the call for ESPN.

On the Hawkeye Radio Network, Rob Brooks had the play-by-play call, and Jamie Cavey Lang had hilarious commentary alongside him to capture the chaos of the moment:

Payton Sandfort puts Iowa in OT in win over Michigan State

More Iowa magic. Payton Sandfort hit a three-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Hawkeyes to overtime vs. Michigan State. Iowa went on to win 112-106 in overtime. Kevin Brown and Robbie Hummel had the commentary on ESPN for Sandfort’s three.

Florida State pulls off a miracle vs Miami

The Florida State Seminoles came back from a 25-point, second-half deficit to pull off a huge road upset over No. 13 Miami, and they got the victory on a thrilling final sequence. Jordan Miller gave Miami the lead on a three-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining. But Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland followed that with a deep three to beat the buzzer and give the Seminoles an amazing victory. Anish Shroff had the play-by-play for ESPN2:

Desmond Cambridge Jr. sinks half-court shot to stun No. 7 Arizona

A shot Arizona State fans will never forget. Rich Waltz had the call for CBS as Desmond Cambridge Jr. nailed a shot from beyond half-court to take down Arizona in Tucson.

Tim Healey and Kyle Dodd understandably went bonkers on the Arizona State radio call.

Insane Celtics-Sixers finish

First, Jayson Tatum made a three to give the Boston Celtics a 110-107 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers with 1.3 seconds remaining. Joel Embiid then topped it with a shot from 3/4-court… but right after the buzzer. Mike Breen had the call of the unbelievable sequence for ESPN (on ABC).

Incredibly, a day later, another ESPN broadcast featured a nearly identical final shot- that also was just after the buzzer. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George made a shot from well beyond half-court, but late. The Denver Nuggets went on to win in overtime. Ryan Ruocco had the play-by-play on ESPN of George’s almost-game-winner.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp