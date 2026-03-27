Credit: TNT Sports

TNT Sports college basketball analyst Bruce Pearl has had an eventful last month, most notably making headlines for his comments questioning the NCAA Tournament at-large case of Miami (Ohio) before eventually coming around on the RedHawks.

On Thursday night’s March Madness studio coverage during the Sweet 16, Pearl voiced his frustration about the North Carolina Tar Heels firing head coach Hubert Davis, claiming that “there’s no loyalty anymore” in college basketball.

“I just hate hearing the words ‘Hubert Davis was fired at UNC,'” Pearl explained. “That sentence right there bothers me to my core. Because if Hubert Davis, who has had such a great career, and [Jalen Rose], to your point, with his character and everything like that, can let go because he didn’t win enough when his best player got hurt?”

“That’s why I’m sitting here, guys,” Pearl continued. “That’s part of the reason why I’m sitting here. Because there is no loyalty anymore.”

Bruce Pearl: “I just hate hearing the words ‘Hubert Davis was fired at UNC.’ That sentence right there bothers me to my core… That’s why I’m sitting here, guys. That’s part of the reason why I’m sitting here. Because there is no loyalty anymore.” pic.twitter.com/eHDljsJfTN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

While it’s eye-opening when a school fires a player who was a star player for the program, like Davis was for the Tar Heels in the early ’90s, he got five seasons as the North Carolina head coach. The Tar Heels form one of the biggest brands and historic programs in college basketball, and they’ve had first-round NCAA Tournaments in consecutive seasons. And while the Tar Heels were without Caleb Wilson in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, as Pearl alluded to, they also blew a 19-point lead in that game to lose to VCU, an 11-seed. It was a brutal collapse.

For a program with the standards that North Carolina has, there’s a point where winning and competing for championships exceed the idea of “loyalty.”

And the comments from Pearl suggesting that the lack of loyalty is why he’s a studio analyst for TNT instead of still coaching college basketball are bizarre.

Pearl spent seven seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers before being fired after he was charged by the NCAA with unethical conduct in 2011.

In 2014, Pearl was hired by the Auburn Tigers and spent the next 11 seasons with the university. Last season, he led Auburn to a 32-6 record and a Final Four appearance, and he received multiple Coach of the Year awards in college basketball. After the season, he stepped down as Auburn head coach, and he was succeeded by his son, Steven. Pearl even proudly admitted this month that nepotism got his son the job at Auburn. And Pearl is now an ambassador at Auburn.

So, it’s hard to take Pearl seriously as one to complain about loyalty, especially in relation to why he’s currently a TNT Sports analyst.