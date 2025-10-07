Credit: The Will Cain Show

It came out of left field last month when, after longtime college basketball coach Bruce Pearl announced his departure from Auburn, the typically polite Michael Wilbon scolded Pearl while reacting to his retirement on Pardon the Interruption.

Barely holding back glee that Pearl was out at Auburn, Wilbon said he hoped Pearl had been forced out because of how “divisive” the coach had become.

“He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to get him out,” Wilbon said.

The comments surprised Wilbon’s co-host, Tony Kornheiser, as well, who pointed out that Pearl had previously been a sharp recurring guest on PTI. Quickly, Wilbon’s barbs drew the ire of many in sports and political media, where Pearl has become a favorite in recent years as he became a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and flirted with running for office himself.

Wilbon did not follow up with an explanation of his views on Pearl or what he meant by “divisive.”

So in an interview this week on Fox News, Pearl filled the void with a response of his own. The retired coach revealed that a “friend” of Wilbon’s reached out in the aftermath of the ESPN star’s comments, and expressed remorse that the rift between he and Wilbon was a sign of the times.

“No, I was not forced out. I love Auburn,” Pearl said. “And I love the opportunity now to be able to do some things for faith and family and our country, to be an advocate for Israel, be an advocate for education.”

Because Wilbon left his comments open-ended in the waning moments of PTI, many wondered what portion of Pearl’s political advocacy Wilbon was referencing. The coach, who is Jewish, has most commonly spoken out about the Israel-Palestine conflict, strongly advocating for the Israeli side.

But Pearl detailed how Wilbon’s friend shared with Pearl that Wilbon’s comments were not about Pearl’s ethnic background, but merely his politics.

“If there’s anything I’m not, that is divisive,” Pearl told host (and former ESPNer) Will Cain. “I have tried to bring people together my entire life. And maybe it’s an example of why we can’t agree to disagree about things politically.”