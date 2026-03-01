Credit: TNT Sports

If the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks win the MAC Tournament, they will secure an autobid for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. But what happens if Miami, currently the only remaining unbeaten team in college basketball at 29-0, loses a game in the conference tournament?

Bruce Pearl isn’t so sure that the RedHawks should get an at-large bid with a loss.

“Miami (Ohio), here’s the deal,” Pearl said during a Big East college basketball studio show for TNT Sports. “Are we selecting the 68 most deserving teams? Or are we going to select the 68 best teams? If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. And that’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”

Bruce Pearl on 29-0 Miami (OH): “If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country.” 🏀🎙️#NCAATournamentpic.twitter.com/7DQiDmm1Ql — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2026

“Here’s why it’s crazy,” TNT Sports host Adam Lefkoe said. “The MAC has not multiple teams, multiple bids, since (1998-99). So, that’s almost 30 years ago. And the strength-of-schedule for Miami (Ohio)? 321st. It doesn’t look good when we’re weighing resumes, which is what is happening with the bubble talk right now.”

Lefkoe also noted Pearl’s son, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl, is part of that bubble picture. The Tigers are 15-13 and No. 35 in the NET. Bruce Pearl was the Auburn head coach from 2014 to 2025 and is now an ambassador for the program.

“You’re thinking about this right now with your son, as well, with all of it.” Lefkoe said to Pearl.

“Yeah. I mean, you’ve got to play your way in, or you’re going to lose your way out,” Pearl responded. “It’s just that simple with all these teams… For the mid-majors and low-majors, it’s all about the tournament, because they recognize, you know, it’s only going to be a one-bid league. For the rest of the leagues, it’s all about the grind of the regular-season championship, and I think that’s what matters most.”

Miami escaped with a buzzer-beating victory at Western Michigan on Friday night to remain unbeaten (and RedHawks head coach Travis Steele created a wild scene to end the game’s first half).

TREY PERRY WINS IT FOR MIAMI 🤯 THE LEGEND OF THE REDHAWKS CONTINUES 😱 pic.twitter.com/oMiHtW72E5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 28, 2026

The RedHawks currently rank No. 49 in the NET, and they have played one Quad 2 game and zero Quad 1 games. They come in at No. 87 in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings, with their non-conference schedule ranking 360th of 365 teams.

But 29-0 is 29-0. And it’s really challenging for any team to not slip up a time or two over the course of a season, no matter the schedule. Two teams ranked in the top-10 of the NET (No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 9 Connecticut), for example, each have a Quad 3 loss. No. 28 NC State has a Quad 4 loss.

So, it would seem a bit silly to leave out a one-loss Miami team that would have won at least 30 games in such a scenario, entering the NCAA Tournament.

Reminder: This is why Wins Above Bubble and Strength of Record needs to be part of the discussion. At 26-0 vs. D-I teams, Miami (for now) easily clears the bar of being an at-large team. It’s won three more games vs. its (easy) schedule this season than average🫧team would have. https://t.co/xEdjCzxaGE — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 1, 2026

I wonder if he thinks Auburn deserves a bid? Gonna guess yes. https://t.co/FSanlOjzlY — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) February 28, 2026

Hold up. Is it actually possible a 29-0 team is not one of the 68 best teams in America? That just seems impossible. https://t.co/OpXcaFB5ml — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 28, 2026

The NCAA Tournament selection committee hopes Miami makes this an easy situation and just wins the MAC Tournament. Akron (15-1 in the MAC; No. 57 NET, No. 60 KenPom) could provide a big challenge for Miami in the conference tournament.

But if the RedHawks lose, their status will be one of the top stories of Selection Sunday. And even if they get in, their seeding will be a big conversation, especially if the team is unbeaten.

It will be fascinating to see how the selection committee assesses Miami, and it’s a story that could give up big College Football Playoff debate vibes in the coming weeks.