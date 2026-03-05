Edit via Liam McGuire

Former Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl is making waves as a television analyst after retiring from the sidelines and moving into television. But his dismissive views of the undefeated Miami RedHawks have many onlookers questioning his true motivations.

The longtime college basketball coach and colorful personality is outspoken on many things both inside and outside of the sport. Instead of moving forward with a run for political office, Pearl was hired as an analyst for CBS and TNT Sports. After Bruce Pearl retired at Auburn, he was replaced by his son Steven, who had no coaching experience outside of being on his father’s staff.

Pearl hasn’t only knocked the RedHawks for being a mid-major team and said they aren’t deserving of an at-large berth if needed, he’s also talked about his son’s team more favorably by comparison. Bruce Pearl making the argument that Miami would be a bottom-feeder in a power conference and touting the tournament chances of a 16-14 Auburn team has led to controversy and cries of nepotism – not just in his rooting for Auburn but the fact that his son got the job in the first place.

And Bruce Pearl admits he is guilty as charged.

In an appearance with Dan Dakich at OutKick, Pearl readily admitted that nepotism got his son where he is today.

.@coachbrucepearl is ALL IN on the Auburn Tigers! “Am I rooting for my son to make the NCAA tournament? Of course I am! Did I help my son get the job? Nepotism? Of course I did!” @dandakich pic.twitter.com/oQdCMm6Cuk — Don’t @ Me (@DontAtMeDD) March 4, 2026

“Looks to me like they have to win one more to get in. That’s objectively how I feel. Am I rooting for my son to make the NCAA Tournament? Of course I am. Did I help my son get the job? Nepotism? Of course, I did,” Pearl said.

Just a few days ago, Pearl said there was no nepotism involved in him favoring Auburn’s NCAA Tournament chances over the Redhawks in an appearance with Wake Up Barstool on FS1. Although given his other comments, it’s hard to tell just how serious he was given the actual arguments that he has attempted to make.

Absolutely nobody would begrudge Bruce Pearl for rooting for his son or his former employer to make the NCAA Tournament and do well. But when it impacts his job as a television analyst and causes him to tear down arguably the best story in the sport so it can help put his son’s team on a pedestal they clearly don’t deserve, that is what’s going to cause problems.