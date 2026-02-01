Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

The decision surrounding Charles Bediako’s ongoing eligibility at Alabama after returning from the G League is expected to come down before their game against Auburn on Feb. 7.

Former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has some strong thoughts on the matter, especially if Bediako is deemed eligible to continue playing beyond the Tide’s next two games.

Pearl believes that if Bediako continues to play for Alabama this season, the NCAA “should consider” banning the team from the NCAA Tournament.

“I think they should consider it,” Pearl said via OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich. “I think it’s something that should be talked about.

“So, the NCAA, Alabama went ‘Hey, we want to get Bediako eligible. We think there’s some argument that he’s getting treated differently as an American that played professionally vs. European kids.’ It’s a good argument to have, but the NCAA said no. They said, ‘No, he’s not eligible. You guys are part of the SEC, you’re part of the NCAA. You guys choose to be here. Therefore, you choose to play by our rules.’ And so, when we don’t like the ruling, what do we do? We go to court and get an injunction.”

While some might agree with Pearl’s opinion, the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by a judge that allows Bediako to suit up for the moment specifically forbids the NCAA from imposing any penalties on Alabama over it.

Now, in theory, the NCAA Tournament selection committee could say that they looked at Alabama’s body of work at the end of the season, regardless of their record, and deem them unworthy of a tournament bid. However, if the Tide’s final record is commensurate with your normal tournament-selected squad, as there’s a decent chance it will be, they would undoubtedly make that clear to a judge.

In other words, punishing Alabama over Bediako’s return to their roster might be something a lot of people around college basketball want, but it’s not going to be cut and dry.

Besides, if Bediako is ultimately ruled eligible, the NCAA is going to have a lot more to worry about than just him.