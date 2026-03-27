Credit: TNT Sports

Bruce Pearl went on national television Thursday night and said he’s sitting in a TNT studio instead of coaching college basketball because there’s no loyalty left in the profession.

He then spent Friday getting mad at the media for reporting that he said he’s sitting in a TNT studio instead of coaching college basketball because there’s no loyalty left in the profession.

The comments came during Sweet 16 coverage, when Pearl used Hubert Davis’s firing at North Carolina as a jumping-off point for a broader critique on the state of the profession.

“I just hate hearing the words ‘Hubert Davis was fired at UNC,'” Pearl said on TNT. “That’s why I’m sitting here, guys. That’s part of the reason why I’m sitting here. Because there is no loyalty anymore.”

Bruce Pearl: “I just hate hearing the words ‘Hubert Davis was fired at UNC.’ That sentence right there bothers me to my core… That’s why I’m sitting here, guys. That’s part of the reason why I’m sitting here. Because there is no loyalty anymore.” pic.twitter.com/eHDljsJfTN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2026

Pearl made those comments plainly, on camera, in front of a national audience, with the full implication hanging in the air that his own career trajectory was shaped by the same ruthless, results-driven culture that swallowed Hubert Davis whole.

The next morning, Pearl went on The Next Round to register his displeasure with the media for covering it, announced he was keeping a mental list of the reporters and broadcasters who had written about what he said, and warned that those individuals would no longer have access to him.

“You will not see me in public with radio or television or newspaper people that want to get clicks at my expense,” Pearl said on a radio show, in an interview with members of the media, who are now writing about it.

.@CoachBrucePearl clears the air about his comments made about “loyalty” on TV last night, regarding the firing of Hubert Davis at UNC. “Auburn was loyal to me at a time when others weren’t, and I was loyal to Auburn throughout my career. For anyone to suggest otherwise is a… pic.twitter.com/cNeg0LUIe2 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) March 27, 2026

Pearl’s specific grievance is worth taking seriously for a moment before it collapses under its own weight. He argued on The Next Round that the media took his comments about loyalty and applied them to Auburn, framing him as ungrateful for everything the program had given him. And he’s right that Auburn wasn’t the intended target. Auburn hired Pearl in 2014 when most programs wouldn’t have seriously considered him, gave him 11 seasons and the institutional support to build a program that went to a Final Four last spring, and ultimately let him exit on his own terms, while handing the program to his son Steven in a succession plan Pearl has openly and proudly described as nepotism.

Tennessee is where the argument falls apart. Pearl was fired by Tennessee in 2011 after the NCAA charged him with unethical conduct for lying to investigators about impermissible contact with recruits. On Friday morning, Pearl acknowledged the mistake, and then in the very next breath argued that Tennessee still should have kept him anyway.

“Tennessee did not have to fire me, and they did,” Pearl said. “And so there’s been some lack of loyalty in my career.”

The idea that institutional loyalty should absorb the consequences of your own admitted misconduct is an extraordinary ask, and it’s exactly the suggestion that the media picked up and ran with when Pearl made it on live national television on Thursday night.

What makes the whole episode particularly difficult to take seriously is that this is the second time in a month that Pearl has said something publicly and then expressed frustration that people heard it. He questioned Miami (Ohio)’s at-large case before the tournament and later described the coverage of those comments as “propaganda,” even though they came from his own mouth.

Now he’s threatening a media blacklist over coverage of a comment he volunteered unprompted on one of the most-watched nights of the college basketball calendar.

The NIL era has genuinely changed the relationship between coaches, players, and programs in ways nobody saw coming when the floodgates opened, and you could make the argument that Hubert Davis — a player who gave everything to North Carolina before coming back to coach there — deserved more time than he got.

These aren’t bad points. They’re real observations from someone who spent 30 years inside the profession, watching it twist itself into something unrecognizable. They just land a lot differently coming from a guy whose most prominent coaching exit happened right after he admitted to lying to NCAA investigators, and who responds to the completely predictable coverage of his own words on national television by announcing he’s keeping a list.