Credit: CBS Sports; Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Travis Steele)

The Bruce Pearl and Miami (Ohio)-related content keeps coming, but for a bizarre reason this time.

An X account with the name Markus Walters (who has 798 followers) posted on Monday evening that Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele accepted an offer to become the head coach at Butler.

“An agreement has been reached between Miami Head Coach Travis Steele and Butler, per source. Steele will finish the NCAA Tournament with Miami and then will become the head coach at Butler, his Alma Mater.”

An agreement has been reached between Miami Head Coach Travis Steele and Butler, per source. Steele will finish the NCAA Tournament with Miami and then will become the head coach at Butler, his Alma Mater. pic.twitter.com/yFnVESiaMR — Markus Walters (@MarkusWalters1) March 16, 2026

Well, Pearl proceeded to quote-post that.

“Great Hire! Known Travis since his AAU days in Indy. Butler was our biggest rival when i was at Wisconsin Milwaukee. Mad respect for the school, their basketball tradition and the kids that go to school there! I’m a very proud evil step mother!”

Great Hire! Known Travis since his AAU days in Indy. Butler was our biggest rival when i was at Wisconsin Milwaukee. Mad respect for the school, their basketball tradition and the kids that go to school there! I’m a very proud evil step mother! 😂 @TNTSportsUS @CBSSports https://t.co/sAfVeAhhe8 — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) March 17, 2026

Aaron Ferguson of the IndyStar heard from a Butler source: “A Butler spokesperson confirms that this (parody account Bruce quote tweeted) is ‘not correct.'”

A Butler spokesperson confirms that this (parody account Bruce quote tweeted) is “not correct.” https://t.co/d899to3gqv — Aaron Ferguson (@Sports_Aaron) March 17, 2026

Pearl questioned the at-large case for then-unbeaten Miami (Ohio) on February 28 and proceeded to double down on the comments a few days later.

He also spent plenty of time campaigning for Auburn, where he served as head coach from 2014-25 and was succeeded by his son, Steven, for the 2026 season.

Pearl, who is still on the Auburn payroll, has proudly admitted that nepotism landed his son the job, and was seen yelling profanities during the SEC Tournament as Auburn was eliminated. He still advocated for 17-16 Auburn during the CBS Selection Show.

On March 7, Pearl interviewed Steele on television for TNT Sports.

“I kind of feel like you’re Cinderella, and I’m the ugly stepmother,” Pearl told Steele.

“You know I’ve been rooting for ya. I’m proud of ya… It’s just business… It’s not personal. I’m happy for ya,” Pearl added in the interview with Steele.

After two weeks of “propaganda,” as Pearl referred to it, he finally came around on Miami (now 31-1) being worthy of an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. The RedHawks were selected to be part of the 68-team field, but will have to play SMU in a matchup of 11-seeds on Wednesday night in the First Four.