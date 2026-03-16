Credit: CBS

Despite still being on Auburn’s payroll and rooting for his son as their men’s basketball head coach, Bruce Pearl insists he’s able to remain objective as an analyst.

Pearl joined The Dan Patrick Show Monday morning on the heels of seeing Auburn fall short of the NCAA Tournament. And Pearl, who is now a prominent college basketball analyst with CBS Sports and TNT, was asked whether he is capable of analyzing Auburn objectively.



“Yes, I 100% can,” Pearl claimed. “I think it’s okay that Auburn and Oklahoma, for example, aren’t in the field. I think it’s okay. They should’ve won one more game. I pride myself on telling you what I really think. Was I rooting for my son? Of course, I was rooting for my son.”

Pearl made headlines in recent weeks for suggesting the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, who were undefeated at the time, shouldn’t receive an at-large bid if they lose their conference tournament. But Pearl was willing to advocate for his son’s Auburn team receiving an at-large selection, despite having a record barely above .500. Adding to the concerns about objectivity, Peter Rauterkus of AL.com recently reported Pearl received a payment from Auburn as recently as Feb. 27, with Awful Announcing estimating the former head coach has received $156,250 from the school since resigning last September.

After Pearl insisted he can remain objective while speaking about the program he used to lead, Patrick asked whether he’s currently on Auburn’s payroll.

“You know what, I’m in an ambassador’s position and not many Jewish guys would walk away from $30 million, but this one did. And you know, who does that? My wife was like, ‘Honey, why couldn’t you just stink for a couple of years, let them fire you and pay you $10 million to do what you’re doing now. But no, you go ahead and quit, leave all that on the table.’ Yeah, no, Dan, objectivity for me, not an issue.”

Pearl didn’t really answer the question, prompting Patrick to circle back by asking whether he should disclose being paid as an ambassador to Auburn while discussing their NCAA Tournament candidacy against other programs. “The optics didn’t look good,” Patrick noted.

“That’s fair,” Pearl acknowledged before doubling down, “If I wasn’t able to be objective, I wouldn’t continue to be at Auburn. It’s sort of the best of both worlds. I would give that up in a heartbeat if optics became such an issue that I couldn’t be an analyst.”

Pearl would like everyone to take him at his word that he can be objective as a TV analyst about Auburn while remaining on the school’s payroll, albeit at a significantly lower salary than the more than $5 million he earned as head coach. But objectively, his analysis of Auburn has not always appeared objective. And no one should be surprised by that. It would be nearly impossible for someone in his position to remain objective about Auburn. So, might as well just be upfront about the bias.