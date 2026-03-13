Credit: The Random SEC on X

Bruce Pearl has become the most talked about person as the college basketball season approaches March Madness with his hot takes. And he once again stole the show on Thursday for all the wrong reasons.

The former Auburn Tigers coach has stirred up a hornet’s nest while openly campaigning for his former team that is currently coached by his son Steven. He’s been unapologetic about nepotism earning him the job, bashed Miami (Ohio) and other mid-major teams in comparison to power conference teams with mediocre records, and done so with the brash personality that he displayed for years on the sidelines.

That brashness and passion was on full display Thursday – not on television, but in the stands.

Pearl was in attendance for the Auburn-Tennessee second round game in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers led by 10 midway through the second half, but the Volunteers went on a 20-0 run to completely turn the game around. Tennessee would go on to a 72-62 victory that probably put to bed Auburn’s tournament hopes once and for all.

A video then went viral on social media showing Bruce Pearl in the stands yelling obscenities at someone or something off screen.

Bruce Pearl was NOT HAPPY with someone at today’s SEC tournament game with his son at the helm of the tigers. “Thats bullsh**” Who do you think it was? pic.twitter.com/yoF7AtwM5f — Random SEC (@therandomsec) March 12, 2026

To be fair to Bruce Pearl, we don’t know exactly what he is upset about. He could be responding to somebody who was giving it to him big as Tennessee defeated Auburn. Or… he could have been giving it to the officials, upset that his son’s NCAA Tournament hopes were slowly fading away.

That might be the most likely explanation given it sure sounds like Pearl is saying, “that’s some bull—- at both f—ing ends.” Oh, and in addition to his yelling in the video, Pearl was also tweeting his displeasure as well.

There’s Rim Protection and there’s what’s been allowed to happen in the last 10 minutes. — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) March 12, 2026

Regardless, the video footage of an angry Pearl was enough for multiple sports media members to weigh in on the behavior from the retired coach and CBS/TNT Sports analyst.

Big Sports Dad energy https://t.co/7LaeECpqtD — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) March 13, 2026

Even Bruce was fed up with his son blowing another game https://t.co/tM70dAZT5N — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) March 13, 2026

The elder Pearl will be a part of CBS’s Selection Show coverage in just over a week and will be a part of their NCAA Tournament coverage. CBS usually plays it very straight in their sports coverage. Seeing this kind of behavior from one of their top college basketball analysts (if he indeed is cursing out referees like an angry youth sports parent), let alone all the controversy and attention he has brought upon himself the last few weeks, probably won’t make them feel comfortable. Can CBS trust him to not pull a Bob Knight and launch his chair through the big screen when Auburn doesn’t make it in?

Earlier in the day, Bruce Pearl committed to supporting Miami (Ohio) for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after a shocking loss to UMass in their MAC quarterfinal game. While the RedHawks should be safely in the big dance at 31-1, Pearl had spent a lot of time discounting their success and lifting up his son’s Auburn Tigers. However, in recent days, Pearl flip-flopped, saying he would welcome Miami in the NCAA Tournament and was rooting for them.

While he seemed to mellow out in that regard, that was clearly not the case on Thursday as he watched his former team and his son see their own tournament hopes likely evaporate into the mist. Apparently, nepotism can only get you so far.