Credit: TNT Sports

Bruce Pearl must have found a way to relate to college basketball players during his 30 years of coaching, but he apparently did so without knowing who Eminem is.

Pearl transitioned from head coach at Auburn to college basketball analyst with TNT Sports this season, to very mixed reviews. And while he’s already made a habit of garnering attention for what he claims to know about college basketball, it was finally an admission of what he doesn’t know that was most jarring.

Sunday afternoon, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli captioned a photo of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin arriving at the arena for his Round of 32 game against UConn wearing a tracksuit with, “his palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy.” Everyone who read the caption knew Fornelli was quoting Eminem’s Lose Yourself. Everyone except for Bruce Pearl, apparently.

Adam Lefkoe: “Do you know the rapper Eminem?” Bruce Pearl: “I don’t” pic.twitter.com/CY14S0lTSO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 23, 2026



“Coach, do you know what that’s in reference to?” studio host Adam Lefkoe asked Pearl of the Eminem quote.

“No,” Pearl answered.

Lefkoe then asked Pearl if he had ever seen the movie 8 Mile or had any guesses about what the film is about, to which the former college basketball coach said, “I haven’t” and “I don’t know.”

After struggling to get anything out of Pearl on TV for maybe the first time ever, Lefkoe opted for what seemed to be an easier question, asking, “Do you know the rapper Eminem?”

“I don’t,” Pearl answered without hesitation.

Maybe Pearl thought Lefkoe was asking if he knew Eminem personally. Otherwise, is Pearl really trying to claim he doesn’t know of Eminem? Come on, Bruce. As if being a mid-major hater and insulting Miami (Ohio) wasn’t enough this March, now Pearl is shading Slim Shady.

A 66-year-old Bruce Pearl can’t quote Lose Yourself and never saw Eight Mile, we can buy that. It’s not even crazy to think he can’t name any Eminem songs. But it’s impossible to imagine Pearl could have been a head college basketball coach for nearly a quarter-century in the 2000s and never heard of Eminem.