One of the great and most underrated things about the NCAA Tournament is the various ad reads that have to be done by the CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery announcers. But as Brian Anderson found out the hard way on Thursday, it isn’t quite as straight forward as it seems.

Over the years we’ve seen some ridiculous truTV shows get some love for ad reads. There’s a reason why Scott Van Pelt had so much fun with real or fake truTV shows to celebrate the beginning of March Madness.

But MobLand coming to Paramount+ later this month would not seem to be one of them. In fact, it stars some pretty legit Hollywood stars like Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan.

But as Brian Anderson did the ad read, he hilariously pronounced it as Mo-Blend.

You can certainly understand the situation as having to do ad reads in the middle of calling four games of NCAA Tournament action in one day is not exactly the easiest assignment in media. And in Brian Anderson’s defense, Mobland could pass as a dark, sleepy British village where this show is set. It’s not like every Paramount+ series can just be some random year that is set in the Taylor Sheridan universe.

But if anything, this moment should make us appreciate Kevin Harlan’s ad reads just that much more. They clearly aren’t as easy as they look.