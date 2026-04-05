Credit: truTV

There was plenty to celebrate for Michigan Wolverine fans on Saturday beyond the basketball team’s dismantling of the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four.

Michigan beat Arizona 91-73 on Saturday night, earning them a date with UConn on Monday for the national championship game. And as part of the TNT Sports Final Four broadcast, Michigan’s Fab Five reunited for an alternate telecast on truTV. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson joined TNT Sports anchor Adam Lefkoe in what was surely an enjoyable watch for the Wolverine faithful.

And as a bit of an added bonus, Michigan didn’t only earn itself a win on the hardwood with its iconic fivesome in tow. The Wolverines secured a highly touted recruit to boot.

During the Fab Five altcast, 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. announced he would attend Michigan next season.

5 ⭐️ Guard Brandon McCoy Jr. has announced he will be committing to the University of Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/UxFMs7euLN — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 5, 2026

“I heard a rumor that you were undecided about where you were gonna go to school, and you have a decision that you wanna announce to the world,” Jalen Rose said, teeing up McCoy. “So, during the Final Four, the biggest stage in basketball, please, Brandon McCoy, you take it away.”

“First of all, thank you all for having me, you guys left a legendary legacy at Michigan. So I’m definitely aware of that, being on here is legendary,” the recruit began. “With that being said, I’m blessed and grateful to announce I’ll be attending the University of Michigan,” McCoy said, unzipping his jacket to reveal a Michigan “M” logo.

“Let’s goooo!” Rose could be heard reacting to McCoy’s announcement.

Now, the real rug-pull would’ve been if McCoy decided to announce he was going anywhere but Michigan on the Fab Five altcast. That would’ve been good television.

But alas, it was a cool moment for McCoy to announce his commitment in front of some Michigan Wolverine royalty.