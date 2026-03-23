Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As soon as Kansas was sent home from the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Sunday following a last-second loss to the St. John’s Red Storm, Jayhawks longtime head coach Bill Self knew he was going to get a question about his future.

Self, who turned 63 in December, has been the coach of the Jayhawks since 2003, leading them to 16 Big 12 regular-season championships, three Final Four appearances, and two national championships. While he signed a lifetime contract with Kansas in 2021, he’s had to deal with several health issues in recent years that have impacted his presence on the sidelines and led to speculation he might want to retire.

When asked about his future plans on Sunday, following the loss, Self reflected on his situation but offered little in the way of definitive answers.

“I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I am feeling good and healthy to do it. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed.” Bill Self on what is next for his career. pic.twitter.com/OtjsGOu9IB — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 23, 2026

“Well, I hadn’t really gone through much on the court,” he said. “I’ve gone through some stuff off the court. So I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on.

“I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. So I’ll get back home, and it’ll all be discussed.”

In January, Self missed a game after experiencing atrial fibrillation, an irregular and rapid heartbeat that can cause shortness of breath and lightheadedness. That came after he was hospitalized last July and was undergoing a heart procedure, his second since 2023.

While Self is the winningest coach in Kansas history, his teams haven’t made it past the Round of 32 in four consecutive seasons, which might be part of why school officials would be okay with him calling it a career.