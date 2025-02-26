A home is engulfed in flames in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 8, 2025. A wildfire broke out in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a briefing Wednesday.

Many sports media figures and fans are criticizing the Big Ten for penalizing Northwestern’s women’s basketball team for not playing games at USC and UCLA in January, as wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area.

The conference announced Wednesday that Northwestern’s games against UCLA (Jan. 12) and USC (Jan. 15) will not be rescheduled. (Those games had been scheduled for broadcast on B1G+ and Peacock, respectively.)

According to a Big Ten media release, “Per Conference rules, forfeitures will be assessed to Northwestern.” The Wildcats pick up two losses, while USC and UCLA each earn a win.

Fires erupted in the Los Angeles area beginning Jan. 7 and raged out of control for several weeks. They killed at least 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures. The largest fire, the Palisades blaze, burned almost 24,000 acres just a few miles from UCLA. It led to evacuations and disrupted UCLA’s operations. The Daily Bruin student newspaper reported many parents were concerned about student safety.

Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson said the school would “abide” by the decision but used “sound reasoning” in not traveling to those games.

“While we acknowledge that bylaws and rules are in place for a reason and we will abide by them, it does not diminish this team’s sound reasoning for not participating during this natural disaster,” Jackson said (via Matt Fortuna). “We will continue to support our Women’s Basketball student-athletes and hope for a strong recovery for the Southern California region.”

Many in sports media ripped the Big Ten’s decision.

UCLA’s campus was one mile away from a mandatory evacuation zone on January 12. — Brian Ping (@brianpingnews) February 26, 2025

Northwestern WBB being forced to forfeit for not traveling during deadly fires that led NBA games in the same city to get canceled seems like a bit of an absurd stance from the league https://t.co/urFehQ7GzJ — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 26, 2025

The NFL moved a PLAYOFF game due to the wildfires in LA. The NBA postponed games due to the wildfires in LA. But Northwestern is now forced to forfeit games because they made a difficult decision to not travel to LA due to the devastating wildfires? That’s not right. https://t.co/DC3T0ex9Ym — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 26, 2025

Absurd decision. As a result of the California wildfires, Northwestern is being automatically charged with two losses. Those games would’ve been tough for NU to win, but it’s hard to see how losses can be given for games that were never played. Big ten tourney implications too. https://t.co/uLPV9IaE4E — Inside NU (@insidenu) February 26, 2025

The fires disrupted many sports events, including the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings Wild Card game on Jan. 13. The NFL moved that game from SoFi Stadium to Arizona. The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers both had games postponed. The Fox Sports Radio studio, located a few miles away from UCLA, paused live programming on Jan. 11.