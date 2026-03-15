Rick PItino celebrates the St. John's winning the Big East Tournament in 2026 in an interview with Fox Sports' Gus Johnson. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
By Matt Clapp on

The St. John’s Red Storm beat the Connecticut Huskies 72-52 in the Big East Tournament title game on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, and that game will reportedly be a big part of an upcoming documentary on the tournament.

Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports that an hour-long documentary on the 2026 Big East Tournament is in production and will premiere on FS1 on April 1. The documentary is titled March in the Garden.

Braziller adds that a “big chunk of it” will focus on the Connecticut-St. John’s championship game, and it’s produced by the company that did the 2025 St. John’s docuseries Red Storm: Rising. That was a Vice TV docuseries and was produced by WorkShop Content Studios.

That’s as far as the details go at the moment.

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino and UConn head coach Dan Hurley are certainly two of the most well-known personalities in the sport, and perhaps the documentary captured some interesting all-access moments with the coaches. And maybe there’s an up-close look at Hurley’s latest technical foul.

The Big East Tournament Championship game aired on Fox, with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson handling the broadcasting duties.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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