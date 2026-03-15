Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The St. John’s Red Storm beat the Connecticut Huskies 72-52 in the Big East Tournament title game on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, and that game will reportedly be a big part of an upcoming documentary on the tournament.

Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports that an hour-long documentary on the 2026 Big East Tournament is in production and will premiere on FS1 on April 1. The documentary is titled March in the Garden.

Braziller adds that a “big chunk of it” will focus on the Connecticut-St. John’s championship game, and it’s produced by the company that did the 2025 St. John’s docuseries Red Storm: Rising. That was a Vice TV docuseries and was produced by WorkShop Content Studios.

An hour-long documentary is being produced on this year’s Big East Tournament, I’m told. It will air on FS1 on Apr. 1. Big chunk of it will focus on tonight’s game. It is being produced by a the same company that did last year’s series on #sjubb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) March 14, 2026

Documentary is being called “March in the Garden.” — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) March 14, 2026

That’s as far as the details go at the moment.

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino and UConn head coach Dan Hurley are certainly two of the most well-known personalities in the sport, and perhaps the documentary captured some interesting all-access moments with the coaches. And maybe there’s an up-close look at Hurley’s latest technical foul.

Dan Hurley has already received a technical foul with 12:34 to go in the first half of the Big East Tournament Championship. Gus Johnson has the play-by-play call for Fox. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dJx7X898sq https://t.co/2IeojCWWkj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2026

The Big East Tournament Championship game aired on Fox, with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson handling the broadcasting duties.